Fulk, Ralph Davis
October 1, 1940 - October 2, 2021
Mr. Ralph Davis Fulk, 81, passed away October 2, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born October 1, 1940, in Forsyth County to the late Johnnie and Ludie Fulk. Davis was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church. His hobbies include playing golf, tending to his garden, raising flowers; and most importantly he loved his grandchildren. They referred to him as "Poppy." He was a very generous man to all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Davis is preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Hull; and one brother, Norman Fulk. Davis is survived by his loving wife, Louise Allen Fulk; two daughters, Regina Fulk and Shannon Burgess (Ken), five grandchildren, Erica Murdock (Justin), Graham Burgess, Clay Burgess, Heath Burgess, and Jude Burgess; two great-grandchildren, Reece Christensen and Hunter Murdock; and one brother, Clyde Fulk (Linda). A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Baxter Slaughter officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30 PM Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2021.