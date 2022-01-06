Futrell, Ralph Lee
January 9, 1929 - January 2, 2022
Ralph Lee Futrell, 92, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Brookridge Retirement Community. Ralph was born in Winston-Salem on January 9, 1929, to Pete Harvey Sr. and Ida Hanes Futrell, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from John W. Hanes High School in 1947 where he was active in band, chorus, and sports. He was named outstanding male athlete of his senior class. Ralph attended Davidson College and graduated from High Point College in 1952. In July of that year, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Morgan. After serving two years in the Army during the Korean War, Ralph and Bobbie moved to Richmond, VA. In 1955 Ralph attended art school at Richmond Professional Institute (VCU). He graduated in 1957 with a bachelor of fine arts degree with an emphasis in commercial art. His career began at Alderman Studios in High Point and later continued at Long, Haymes and Carr in Winston-Salem. In 1969 Ralph began his freelance graphic design business, gRalphics, which he continued until his retirement in 1996. Ralph was a lifelong member of Burkhead United Methodist Church. He sang in the church choir since his teens as well as at many funerals and weddings, including his son and daughter's. He was also a member of the championship Auctioneers barbershop chorus. Ralph's greatest loves were creating art and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Futrell, Alice Futrell, Hilda Pardue, Martha DiPrima, and brothers, Charles Futrell and Pete Futrell, Jr. Surviving are his beloved family including his wife, Bobbie; daughter, Connie Stockburger (Eric) and their children, Nicole and Matthew; son, Dan Futrell (Nancy) and their children Nathan (Sarah), Natalie Shore (Alex), and great-grandchildren, Madelyn Futrell and Beau Shore. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Woodland Cemetery in Winston-Salem. Please observe masking and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burkhead United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.