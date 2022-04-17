King, Sr., Ralph



Although he was born in Jonesville, NC, Ralph lived his adult life in Winston-Salem, NC. He was employed for many years at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Later, he was employed at the City of Winston-Salem, from which he retired.



At an early age, Ralph fell in love with cars after watching his father race cars in Yadkin County. He loved fast cars and motorcycles. Working on cars was his passion. He was able to realize his dream of owning a car repair shop. Up until his illness, he could be found at his shop every day, working on cars and entertaining his many friends that would stop by.



Spending time going to drag races with his buddies was such a thrill for Ralph. Cars, motorcycles or practically anything that could move fast would light up his face and have him talking for hours.



Ralph had a passion for fashion. His sense of style was impeccable and no one could make a suit look like he did. He was always buying and selling clothes. Even when not wearing a suit, he still made sure his fashion game was top notch.



To know Ralph, is to know that he loved his family. From giving advice about cars to planning family get-togethers, he loved being in the presence of family. You didn't have to be around him long to hear him talk about his love for his family.



In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Soja E. Billips; two sisters, Olivia Ann King, and Pier Angela King Hagler; one brother, William Arthur King; and one niece, Robin Lathan Reinhart.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Marcie King of Winston-Salem, NC, Elisha Hyman of Roaring River, NC, Ralph N. King, Jr. (Amanda) of Roaring River, NC, Rodney M. King, Sr. of Chesapeake, VA, Reggie N. Billips of Booneville, NC and Michael L. Griffin (Sequilla) of Winston-Salem, NC. He is also survived by his siblings, Dollie Parson of Jonesville, NC, Sarah Dodd Parks (Lonnie) of North Wilkesboro, NC, Vernon N. King (Annette) of Winston-Salem, NC, Clayton William King of Ronda, NC, Alfred D. King of Ontario, Canada, Allen B. King (Mickey) of Jonesville, NC; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church of Jonesville, NC. Family will receive friends from 12noon until 1:00pm prior to the funeral service. Public viewing will be from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Spencer Memorial Chapel, 207 N. Bridge Street, Jonesville, NC. Services are entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 17, 2022.