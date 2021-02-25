Massey, Ralph Lee



December 31, 1934 - February 23, 2021



Ralph Lee Massey, 86, traded his earthly home for his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was a resident at Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston-Salem.



A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Nelson and Rev Warren Rice officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, and the service will conclude with a committal at Reidlawn Cemetery.



Ralph was born in Rockingham County to the late Thomas E. Massey and Lodies Robertson Massey. In 2010 he and his wife, Eunice, relocated to the Winston-Salem Community. Shortly after moving to the area, he became a member of Beck's Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Throughout his life he attended and served in many capacities at several churches including: Deacon, Trustee, Song Leader, Choir member and Sunday School Teacher. Along with serving the church and church music, he was a small plane pilot and loved to fly. It was one of his greatest passions. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior and his wife. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Along with his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Robertson Massey.



Ralph is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eunice Basham Massey; sisters-in-law, Gail Massey, Virginia Holmes, Sarah McCleney and Carolyn Basham; along with numerous loving, nieces, nephews and special friends. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Brookridge Retirement Facility for their continued care through this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ralph and Eunice B. Massey Charitable Endowment Fund through the North Carolina Baptist Foundation at 201 Convention Drive, Cary, North Carolina 27511.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.