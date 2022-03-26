Menu
Ralph Andrew Sweat
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Sweat, Ralph Andrew

August 16, 1954 - March 23, 2022

Mr. Ralph "Randy" Andrew Sweat, 67, went to be with his savior, March 23, 2022. Randy was born in Forsyth County to the late Billy R. Sweat Sr. and Mary Ann Beeson Sweat. He attended Barbizon Beauty School and spent many years doing hair. Randy worked at Baptist and Forsyth Hospitals, RJ Reynolds and for the last 20 years at Company's Coming Florist. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Gray Sweat Sr. He is survived by brothers, Billy Sweat (Becky) and Jack Sweat (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Rita Sweat. A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Hanes Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, with Pastor Jason Holley officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 26, 2022.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
