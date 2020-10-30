Hayes, Jr., Ralph Tex



June 6, 1942 - October 27, 2020



Ralph Tex Hayes, Jr., 78, of Clemmons, NC, passed unexpectedly from this earthly world to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born June 6, 1942, in Wilkes County to Ralph Tex Hayes and Carmen Rhodes Hayes. Ralph was vastly ambitious in all things no matter how small, was a loving and faithful father of three, and spent his long weekends at Lake Norman for almost 40 years doing what he loved, much hard work sprinkled with a little play. He was most at peace being by the water. Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Terrie Hayes, three devoted children, one step-daughter and two step-granddaughters, and six loving grandchildren. Son Jonathan Hayes and wife April Hayes, step-granddaughter Jessica Glenn. Son Jason Hayes and wife Maggie Hayes, granddaughter Fiona Hayes and grandsons Marshall and Zachary Hayes. Daughter Jennifer Hayes, and grandsons Noah, Jonah, and Jacob Warren. Step-daughter Shea Collins, and step-granddaughter Hayden Collins. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 31st, at Frank Vogler and Sons Clemmons Chapel. Laying to rest will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at noon.



Frank Vogler and Sons



2849 Middlebrook Drive



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.