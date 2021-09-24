Taylor, Ramie Jay
April 6, 1970 - September 20, 2021
Ms. Ramie Jay Taylor, 51, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born on April 6, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois. Ramie was a hair stylist for 33 years. She lived life to the fullest and was a very devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ken and Colleen Quigley; brother, Randy Mosley and a brother-in-law, Lee Nicely. Surviving are three daughters, Jordan Taylor and fiancé, Kenan Shore, Alyssa Taylor, and Amy Taylor; grandson, Jackson Lott; two sisters, Debbie Nicely and Robin Rush (Raymond); brother, Rusty Kenny and several nieces and one nephew. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Woodland Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to Woodland Baptist Church, 1175 Bethania Rural Hall Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Ms. Taylor. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
