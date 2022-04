Taylor, Ramie JayApril 6, 1970 - September 20, 2021Ms. Ramie Jay Taylor, 51, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born on April 6, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois. Ramie was a hair stylist for 33 years. She lived life to the fullest and was a very devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ken and Colleen Quigley; brother, Randy Mosley and a brother-in-law, Lee Nicely. Surviving are three daughters, Jordan Taylor and fiancé, Kenan Shore, Alyssa Taylor, and Amy Taylor; grandson, Jackson Lott; two sisters, Debbie Nicely and Robin Rush (Raymond); brother, Rusty Kenny and several nieces and one nephew. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Woodland Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to Woodland Baptist Church, 1175 Bethania Rural Hall Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Ms. Taylor. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023