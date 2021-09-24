Menu
Ramie Jay Taylor
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Taylor, Ramie Jay

April 6, 1970 - September 20, 2021

Ms. Ramie Jay Taylor, 51, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born on April 6, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois. Ramie was a hair stylist for 33 years. She lived life to the fullest and was a very devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ken and Colleen Quigley; brother, Randy Mosley and a brother-in-law, Lee Nicely. Surviving are three daughters, Jordan Taylor and fiancé, Kenan Shore, Alyssa Taylor, and Amy Taylor; grandson, Jackson Lott; two sisters, Debbie Nicely and Robin Rush (Raymond); brother, Rusty Kenny and several nieces and one nephew. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Woodland Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to Woodland Baptist Church, 1175 Bethania Rural Hall Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Ms. Taylor. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Woodland Baptist Church
1175 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
I am so sorry for you loss. Ramie cut my hair for me for the past 5 years. I always enjoyed talking with her. She will be missed.
Patricia Bruner
Work
October 12, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I will miss a special friend.
Margaret Denny
September 24, 2021
