Angel, Randall Brent "Randy"
August 24, 1959 - December 9, 2020
King – Randall Brent "Randy" Angel, 61, of King, NC, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at UNC Hospital with his beloved family by his side.
Mr. Angel was born on August 24, 1959, in Surry Cunty, NC to the late Wallace Coolidge and Emily Imogine Draughn Angel. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1982, and again in 2000 with his doctorate in Pharmacy. He used his love of Pharmacy over the years to hold many roles consulting, creating and leading long term care providers across NC and VA. Randy's compassion for long term care and caring for others touched so many lives. He was a member of First Presbyterian in Kinston, NC, but was currently attending Quaker Gap Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Cindy Austin Angel; his daughter, Emily Austin Angel; brother, Gregory Lee Angel and wife Kandy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Andy and Pam Moore; nephew, Will Moore and wife Kali; niece, Mary Austin Moore; special mother-in-law, Arlene Austin; and several beloved cousins and family members.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to share a special "thank you" to Jack Darida for his care and support of Randy and our family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Quaker Gap Baptist Church: 2265 Flat Shoals Rd. King, NC 27021.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Randall Brent "Randy" Angel. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.