Davis, Randall "Randy" Dean



June 28, 1957 - March 28, 2022



Boonville



Mr. Randall "Randy" Dean Davis, 64, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 28, 2022 after a brief illness. Randy was born June 28, 1957 in Yadkin County to Arzy Day Davis and Mary Davis Steelman. He was a member of Deep Creek Friends Meeting. Randy retired from the State of North Carolina, first working for the Dept. of Corrections, Yadkin County Sheriff's Office, and as an EC bus driver at Boonville Elementary School. Randy loved those sweet children, and they loved him just as much. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved outdoor adventures with family and friends, especially his annual trip to Davis Island. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time on his dock on the Yadkin River. He and Kristy created many great memories together at their home.



Randy was a loving husband and built a beautiful life with his wife of 28 years, Kristen "Kristy" Smith Davis. He was an amazing father who instilled his good character and morals into his two sons, Sawyer and Denver Davis of the home. Also left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Davis Steelman; his father-in-law, Bobby Lee Smith; a brother, Kevin (Pam) Davis; a sister, Lynn (Dexter) Crater; a brother-in-law, Derek (Karen) Smith; a sister-in-law, Kelly (Mike) Welborn; his extended family, Ralph and Dianne Linville; his best friends and fishing and hunting buddies, Billy Buchanan, Johnny Eldridge, and Brent Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and friends; and his K-9 companions, Rosey, Macey, Bear and Bandit. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Arzy Day Davis; his mother-in-law, Laura Shore Smith; and his step father, William B. Steelman.



A funeral service to celebrate Randy's life will be conducted at 2:00PM, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Deep Creek Friends Meeting with Pastor Randy Quate, Pastor Walker Armstrong, and Pastor Chris Hauser officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorials be made in Randy's memory to Boonville Elementary EC Dept., 232 E Main St, Boonville, NC 27011.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to everyone for the love, calls, visits and prayers during this difficult journey.



Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Davis family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.