Mr. Randall "Randy" Dean Davis, 64, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 28, 2022 after a brief illness. Randy was born June 28, 1957 in Yadkin County to Arzy Day Davis and Mary Davis Steelman. He was a member of Deep Creek Friends Meeting. Randy retired from the State of North Carolina, first working for the Dept. of Corrections, Yadkin County Sheriff's Office, and as an EC bus driver at Boonville Elementary School. Randy loved those sweet children, and they loved him just as much. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved outdoor adventures with family and friends, especially his annual trip to Davis Island. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time on his dock on the Yadkin River. He and Kristy created many great memories together at their home.
Randy was a loving husband and built a beautiful life with his wife of 28 years, Kristen "Kristy" Smith Davis. He was an amazing father who instilled his good character and morals into his two sons, Sawyer and Denver Davis of the home. Also left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Davis Steelman; his father-in-law, Bobby Lee Smith; a brother, Kevin (Pam) Davis; a sister, Lynn (Dexter) Crater; a brother-in-law, Derek (Karen) Smith; a sister-in-law, Kelly (Mike) Welborn; his extended family, Ralph and Dianne Linville; his best friends and fishing and hunting buddies, Billy Buchanan, Johnny Eldridge, and Brent Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and friends; and his K-9 companions, Rosey, Macey, Bear and Bandit. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Arzy Day Davis; his mother-in-law, Laura Shore Smith; and his step father, William B. Steelman.
A funeral service to celebrate Randy's life will be conducted at 2:00PM, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Deep Creek Friends Meeting with Pastor Randy Quate, Pastor Walker Armstrong, and Pastor Chris Hauser officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials be made in Randy's memory to Boonville Elementary EC Dept., 232 E Main St, Boonville, NC 27011.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to everyone for the love, calls, visits and prayers during this difficult journey.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Davis family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
16 Entries
There are simply not enough words to express the kindness and generosity that Randy gave to our students at YES. They looked forward to seeing their Mr.Randy everyday. He could certainly turn their frowns into smiles in no time. He would simply sit and hold them, just give them that special smile of his. His bus was a special place for all children whether they rode it or not! He made them feel like they did! That’s just who he was. He never once took a dime to drive us on a field trip. He loved to see the children enjoy going places he knew they might not otherwise get to go. Randy was indeed a very special man and will be so missed by everyone!
Debi Griffin
Coworker
March 30, 2022
Thoughts and prayers to you Christy and the boys! I pray God will hold you all in his arms and give you strength, peace and comfort during this time! Hold tight to the memories!
Sandy Gough
Friend
March 30, 2022
So sorry to hear about Randy. He was such a nice guy in school. He will be missed!
Lynn Carter Huffman
Classmate
March 30, 2022
Sawyer and Denver, I am so sorry to learn of your dad's passing. He was was a wonderful and kind man. And he raised two awesome boys. Please know that you and all your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Emmy Bullin
Coworker
March 30, 2022
Randy was a good guy, so easy going and genuine. He went out of his way to give me a ride to FHS for more than a year and I have never been able to repay him. God be with his family with much comfort
Debbie Speer
Friend
March 30, 2022
Randy was someone who I could always count on to make me smile at school. He was an admirable dad as well, never missed a game that I know of Denver or Sawyer. Continued prayers for the family.
Victoria Wagoner
Friend
March 30, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Pamela Brendle
Acquaintance
March 30, 2022
J Luke Hutchens
Friend
March 30, 2022
Terry Brannon
March 30, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through the hard days ahead. Randy raised two amazing boys who loved him tremendously. Sawyer is one of the most genuine, respectful, and kind men we know. Prayers for you all.
Carson Matthews Kaylee Bullin
Friend
March 30, 2022
Kristy, I am so sorry to hear about Randy. You are in my prayers, always.
Ann Cralidis
Friend
March 30, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Randy's passing. Prayers lifted up
Sandra Wiseman Reid
Friend
March 30, 2022
Kristy, Lynn and families. We are so sorry for your loss. Will be praying for you all.
Rick & Elizabeth Foster
Friend
March 30, 2022
Kristy, I am so sorry to hear of Randy's passing. You and the boys and family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you all as only He can.
Tammy Nations Pendleton
Friend
March 30, 2022
Randy will be greatly missed! Prayers for God’s peace and comfort to surround the entire family!
Sterling & Jill Gilliam
March 30, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. May your memories bring you comfort during this difficult time.