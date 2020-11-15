Mitchell, Randolph
March 4, 1957 - November 8, 2020
Randolph Mitchell, aka "MITCH" and "BUBBA," the eldest son of the late Bobby and Curlean Mitchell was born March 4, 1957 in W-S, NC. Full of fire and fight, Randy was destined to be a leader. From his early days on Rochester Street to Old Greensboro Road, Randy was known for his no-nonsense demeaner and always welcomed a challenge. His mother, Curlean Mitchell, was a faithful member of St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church and he and his siblings established their relationship with Christ under the pastorate of Rev. Joseph R. Samuels. Growing up in East Winston, Randy was known by many! As the son of "the Mayor of Old Greensboro Road," Randy didn't meet a stranger. He excelled at Carver High School, academically and athletically, showing his talent on the football team. He graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1975 and in the Fall, he began his undergraduate studies at THE Virginia State University, the nation's first fully state-supported four-year institution for African Americans. Randy lived a life of significance through service. He began working for the City of W-S in June 1989 as a Construction Inspector with the Engineering Department. In November 1992, Randy accepted the position as Recreation Maintenance Supervisor and held this position until retirement in February 2019. Throughout his tenure, he advocated for equality in hiring and second chances for those who needed a "hand up." Many who came through the ranks in the City of W-S can credit Randy's influence and mentorship. His record of community service and brotherhood became evident to many, and in 1997, Randy pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. through the Delta Sigma Chapter of W-S. His Commitment to Service left an indelible mark in the lives of many and in 2017, Randy received the Dr. Vivian H. Burke Community Leadership Award for his time mentoring teens in the Urban League Summer Youth Employment Program and guided dozens of seniors in the Urban League Senior Community Service Employment Program. Randy lived a life of boldness and action! He purposely enjoyed life and encouraged others to do the same! He peacefully transitioned on Sunday, November 8th, surrounded by love, after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Darlene "Ducky" Mitchell and most recently, Tiane Mitchell Gordon. His impactful life will be forever cherished by his children, La'Tempis (Patrick) Mitchell, Jessica Allen, and Justin Mitchell of NC and Jasmine (Del) Redwood of VA; his grandchildren, Malachi MItchell, Ma'Kiyah-Imari Mitchell, Savionne-Maxine Mitchell, and Micah Allen all of NC; his sisters, Daphne (Darryl) Jordan of OH and Minerva Mitchell of NC; his brother, Terrance (Cheryl) Mitchell of OH; his uncles, Roy (Eveline) Mitchell, Sr., Sammy Mitchell, and Emerson Mitchell all of SC; his aunts, Alice Smith, Lillie Hanna, and Myrtle Hammonds all of PA, Virginia Ellis, Mary Hanna, and Ida Cooper all of NC, and Dorethea Cooper of SC; his caretakers, Daphne Wright and Vernessa Buckley; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends. He was truly loved by many! The VIRTUAL Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm Sunday, November 29, 2020. A zoom link will be provided prior to the service via Social Media. In lieu of flowers, Randy's wishes are for his family and friends to donate to The Derek Davis Cancer Center - Novant Health, 3333 Silas Creek Parkway, W-S, NC, 27103 in his honor. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.