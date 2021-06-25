Alexander, Ray
November 30, 1926 - June 24, 2021
Mr. Ray Alexander, 94, of Clemmons, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born in Catawba County on November 30, 1926, to the late Richard and Lillie Hooper Alexander. Mr. Alexander was a proud veteran of the US Army, who served his country during World War II. He was retired from Hanes Knitting with forty years of loyal service. In addition to his parents, Mr. Alexander is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Alexander, a sister, and five brothers. Surviving is his daughter, Janice Boone and husband Joe of Clemmons; son, Ronald Ray Alexander of Spartanburg, SC; five granddaughters: Beth Hales (Terry), Nikki Key (Donald), Kristin Penland, Amanda Kuhlman (Chris), and Audrey Alexander; and eleven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted in his honor 1:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, officiated by Pastor Will Toburen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.