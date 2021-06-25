Menu
Ray Alexander
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Alexander, Ray

November 30, 1926 - June 24, 2021

Mr. Ray Alexander, 94, of Clemmons, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born in Catawba County on November 30, 1926, to the late Richard and Lillie Hooper Alexander. Mr. Alexander was a proud veteran of the US Army, who served his country during World War II. He was retired from Hanes Knitting with forty years of loyal service. In addition to his parents, Mr. Alexander is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Alexander, a sister, and five brothers. Surviving is his daughter, Janice Boone and husband Joe of Clemmons; son, Ronald Ray Alexander of Spartanburg, SC; five granddaughters: Beth Hales (Terry), Nikki Key (Donald), Kristin Penland, Amanda Kuhlman (Chris), and Audrey Alexander; and eleven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted in his honor 1:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, officiated by Pastor Will Toburen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Westlawn Gardens of Memory
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences during this time. May God comfort you and bring his sweet peace of assurance of a reunion with your loved one soon. God Bless,
Ginny and Jerry Haymore
June 25, 2021
Janice, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We love you.
Bob and Kay Harper
Friend
June 25, 2021
Uncle Ray was a wonderful man!
Judith Carlton Hall
Family
June 25, 2021
