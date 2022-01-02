Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ray Franklin Funderburk
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Funderburk, Ray Franklin

March 19, 1937 - December 29, 2021

Mr. Ray Franklin Funderburk, age 84 of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Brookdale of Winston-Salem. He was born March 19, 1937 in Guilford County to the late Ray Funderburk and Sarah Horne Funderburk. Ray had retired from Duke Power after 39 years of service. He was a member of the Winston-Salem Jaycees, member of Griffith Baptist Church where he served as Trustee and Deacon and loved to play golf and fish. He is preceded in death by parents and one brother, James Earl Funderburk. He is survived by one sister, S. Johnson of Greensboro and four nieces and three nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Griffith Baptist Church by Pastor Bobby Vaughan. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Griffith Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Griffith Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.