Funderburk, Ray Franklin
March 19, 1937 - December 29, 2021
Mr. Ray Franklin Funderburk, age 84 of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Brookdale of Winston-Salem. He was born March 19, 1937 in Guilford County to the late Ray Funderburk and Sarah Horne Funderburk. Ray had retired from Duke Power after 39 years of service. He was a member of the Winston-Salem Jaycees, member of Griffith Baptist Church where he served as Trustee and Deacon and loved to play golf and fish. He is preceded in death by parents and one brother, James Earl Funderburk. He is survived by one sister, S. Johnson of Greensboro and four nieces and three nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Griffith Baptist Church by Pastor Bobby Vaughan. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Griffith Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.