Hauser, Ray Melton



January 8, 1943 - February 28, 2021



Ray M. Hauser passed away on February 28, 2021 after a prolonged illness. He was born on January 8th, 1943 in Winston-Salem, NC to father Willy Hauser and mother Ruth Hauser.



Ray is survived by son, David Hauser and granddaughters Amanda Rivera (Hauser) and Carrie Norris (Hauser) with 2 great-grandchildren.



There will be no services held.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 5, 2021.