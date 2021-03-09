Dear family, We can feel your pain at losing a dear man, Ray. He meant so much to so many people and to our family throughout the years. His kind spirit and generous heart was evident every time one met him. What a wonderful example of a Christian! God welcomes him home while we will miss his twinkling eyes, wisdom and kindness. Peace and blessing to you, all! In Christian Love, Amy, Daisy and Dustin - from Ardmore

Amy and Daisy Hagaman, Dustin Robertson March 9, 2021