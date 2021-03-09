Kight, Ray Emerson
July 15, 1932 - March 5, 2021
Mr. Ray Emerson Kight, Jr., 88, of Boone, NC, passed away at his residence on Friday, March 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born in Heard County, Georgia on July 15, 1932, to the late Ray Emerson Kight, Sr. and Nati Mary Shirey Kight. He proudly served in the United States Army. Ray had a successful career in the retail industry, retiring as the General Manager of JCPenney at Hanes Mall. He was a faithful member of Ardmore Baptist Church and loved his Lord.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Garret Kight; son, David Kight; sister, Kathryn Pagett; and brother, Hulyn Kight. Ray is survived by his son, Todd Emerson Kight (Karen); grandchildren, Jaime Kight Welch (Jason), Matthew Kight (Tara), Molly Kight Woodcock (Trent), Garrett Kight, and Grant Kight; great-grandchildren, Emerson, Carter, Wilder, Rook, and Shea, whose arrival is expected soon. Ray is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Kight (Carol); sister, Sue Lane; sister-in-law, Anne Kight; and special companion, Reba Greene.
A private service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at Ardmore Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Mullen, Rev. Mikel Garrett and Rev. Ty Talton officiating. A private committal service will follow in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Kight. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.