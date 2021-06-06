Sink, Ray Frank
November 11, 1933 - May 30, 2021
Ray Frank Sink died on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Matthews Sink, his daughter Cindy Sink Tunstall and her husband Al, his son Christopher Sink and his wife Gretchen and 4 grandchildren. Also, his sister-in-law, Jennifer Witt.
Ray served in Korea for 2 years, then transferred to Ft. Bragg, NC where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a lifelong man of faith and loved by everyone who met him. His favorite pastime was gardening and spending time in his yard. He not only enjoyed helping others, but was eager to do whatever was necessary, no matter what that involved. He was a beautiful human being.
A service will be held at New Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 6408 Friendship-Ledford Road, Winston-Salem, NC. on June 8 at 2pm. All are welcome.
