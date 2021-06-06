Menu
Ray Frank Sink
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Sink, Ray Frank

November 11, 1933 - May 30, 2021

Ray Frank Sink died on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Matthews Sink, his daughter Cindy Sink Tunstall and her husband Al, his son Christopher Sink and his wife Gretchen and 4 grandchildren. Also, his sister-in-law, Jennifer Witt.

Ray served in Korea for 2 years, then transferred to Ft. Bragg, NC where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a lifelong man of faith and loved by everyone who met him. His favorite pastime was gardening and spending time in his yard. He not only enjoyed helping others, but was eager to do whatever was necessary, no matter what that involved. He was a beautiful human being.

A service will be held at New Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 6408 Friendship-Ledford Road, Winston-Salem, NC. on June 8 at 2pm. All are welcome.

Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com

J.C. Green and Sons

10301 N. NC Hwy 109
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Service
2:00p.m.
New Mt. Vernon Methodist Church
6408 Friendship-Ledford Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
Sponsored by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg).
Ray and Nancy were a wonderful loving couple. May God adds his blessings to his life for he blessed many of us! He has led a Christian life and a tremendous role model for many! Praise The Lord!
Joe Bill Ellender
June 7, 2021
