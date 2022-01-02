Magyar, Raymond S



Age 75 - October 2, 2021



Raymond S. Magyar died on October 2, 2021 at the age of 75 from complications from muscular dystrophy. Born in Germany in September 1946, he grew up in Winter Park, FL. He attended St. Margaret Mary's Catholic school, and was still an active member of the congregation. He graduated high school from the Asheville School for Boys, and received his BS degree in Geography from Florida State University and enlisted in the Air Force upon graduation. After his tour, he began his career in Urban Planning in the greater Orlando area with Orange County and transitioned to the Glatting Jackson planning firm and then as the Planning Director for the cities of Cocoa and Apopka. While living in Winter Park, Ray was an active member of the Orlando Philharmonic and Southern Ballet, and was once recognized as one of the areas most eligible bachelors. He moved to North Carolina, where he became the Transportation Planner for Duke University and then the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he retired. He became known there for his Kentucky Derby parties. Ray was an avid fan of the Derby, and attended the event for several decades. His other interests were sailing, formula one racing, Native American art (especially the northwest tribes) and fancied himself as a cinephile. He had a private collection of hundreds of movies with Steve McQueen being his favorite movie star. Ray is survived by his sister Michele Hutchson, brother Roland Magyar and several nieces and many great and great-great nephews and nieces. Ray supported the St. Joseph Indian School and National Wildlife Federation charities. If you wish, please make a donation to these charities in Ray's name. There will be an intimate gathering for Raymond's Celebration of Life per his request at New Smyrna Beach, FL.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.