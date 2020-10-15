Menu
Raymond McGee
1925 - 2020
McGee, Raymond

September 3, 1925 - October 14, 2020

KERNERSVILLE – Raymond Cicero McGee, 95, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. Raymond was born on September 3, 1925 in Forsyth County to Herbert and Hattie Savage McGee. He was a WWII Veteran of the US Marine Corps, serving in the Pacific Theater. Raymond was a long time member of Union Cross Moravian Church and retired from the US Postal Service. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his son, Steven McGee; three brothers, Hubert, Melvin, and C.D.; five sisters, Nelda Warren, Edna Pegram, Eula Hubbard, Asilee Mustin, and LaRue Green. Surviving are his wife of 74 years, Rachel S. McGee; one son, Barry McGee (Dee); five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Union Cross Moravian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Union Cross Moravian Church, 4295 High Point Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
