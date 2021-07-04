Parker, Jr., Raymond Lee



January 1, 1947 - June 30, 2021



Dr. Ray L. Parker was promoted to glory on June 30, 2021 at 5:30 in the morning at the home where he resided with his wife in Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Parker was born on January 1, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC to Raymond Lee Parker, Sr. and Margaret Gentry Parker. Both parents preceded Dr. Parker in death. Dr. Parker was a member of Crown Point Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Florida.



Dr. Parker is survived by his wife, Ruth Flory Parker; four children, Rebecca England (Husband, Dale) of Jacksonville, FL, Renee Blain (husband, Wally) of Tampa, FL; Raymond Lee Parker III (Wife: Kristen) of Jacksonville, FL; and Margaret Elizabeth Parker of Elizabethtown, KY; three step-children, Danny Cooper of Lexington, KY; Jenifer Cooper of Evansville, IN., and Megan Smith of Boonville, IN. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren.



Dr. Parker received his high school diploma from North Forsyth High School, Winston-Salem, NC; the Bachelor of Arts from Bryan College, Dayton, TN; the Master of Religious Education from Temple Baptist Theological Seminary, Chattanooga, TN; the Doctor of Ministry from Trinity Theological Seminary, Newburgh, IN; the Doctor of Education from Luther Rice Seminary, Lithonia, GA. and the Doctor of Philosophy from Union Institute and University, Cincinnati, OH.



Dr. Parker was ordained into the Gospel Ministry at Marshall Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC and pastored churches in Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Indiana. His last pastorate was the Parke Memorial Presbyterian Church, Evansville, IN. He also served on the faculty at Bryan College, Tennessee Temple University, and Trinity Theological Seminary. At the time of his death, he was serving as Vice President for Academic Affairs at Master's International University of Divinity, Evansville, IN.



Dr. Parker also served as Corps Administrator for The Salvation Army, with appointments in Fairfax, VA; Richmond, VA; Staunton, VA; and Baton Rouge, LA. For four years Dr. Parker served as Chaplain-in-Chief for the Sons of Confederate Veterans.



The Memorial Service for Dr. Parker will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Visitation at 12:00 noon at the Living Word Christian Church, 3888 State Route 261, Newburgh, IN. Dr. Dennis Frey will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Parker's memory to Master's International University of Divinity, PO Box 5009, Evansville, IN 47716.



Sunset Memorial Gardens



1800 St. George Rd., Evansville, IN 47711



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.