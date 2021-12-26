Bodenheimer, Rebecca Sink
January 27, 1928 - December 21, 2021
Mrs. Rebecca Sink Bodenheimer, 93, of Winston-Salem passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 while at Olde Knox Commons in Huntersville, NC. She was born on January 27, 1928 in Forsyth County to the late Burton and Eulalia M. Sink. Becky was a life-long member of New Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. She had retired from Salem Steel where she served as a data processor. In addition to work and family she enjoyed reading, playing bingo, gardening, and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Juan and Ray Sink; one sister, Joyce Zelilff; and a granddaughter, Laura Bodenheimer.
Becky is survived by her husband, Hollen Ray Bodenheimer of the home; son, Anthony Ray "Tony" Bodenheimer and wife Joan of Denver, NC; daughter, Susan B. Roat and husband Stanley of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Melanie B. Butler and husband Hunter, and Reid Schuster; and two great-grandchildren, Harrison and Amelia Butler.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at New Mount Vernon United Methodist Church with Pastor, Craig Toth officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. A private inurnment will take place in the New Mount Vernon UMC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be directed to New Mount Vernon UMC, 6408 Friendship Ledford Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470708, Charlotte, NC 28247. Becky wanted to express her sincere gratitude to the acts of love and kindness from all of her family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the Bodenheimer family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 26, 2021.