Davenport, Rebecca Jewel
April 20, 1927 - December 30, 2021
Kernersville – Rebecca Jewel Davenport, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday December 30, 2021. She was born on April 20, 1927, in Tazwell County, VA to the late Patrick Dewey and Dolly Mae Shanahan. Rebecca loved to entertain, camp, have parties, and shop. She was a very compassionate and hard-working nurse. Rebecca enjoyed life to the fullest along with her husband of 67 years, Charles "Chuck" Curtis Davenport. It was on December 30, 1954, when Rebecca married the love of her life, and was once again reunited with him on their anniversary. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patsy McNeil; and one brother, Jack Shanahan. Left to cherish her memory are, one brother, Morris Edward Shanahan (Linda Marie); one sister, Mary Jo Mascorro (Eloy); and special nieces and nephews, Raymond Shanahan (Darlene), and Marlene McNeil. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Pastor Brandon Harrison, Pastor Bob Whitaker, and Pastor Danny Hauser officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday evening, January 4, 2022, at Freeman Street Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at Tunnel to Tower Foundation at 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 3, 2022.