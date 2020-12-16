Forrest, Rebecca Jane Lunsford
August 6, 1941 - December 13, 2020
Mrs. Rebecca Jane Lunsford Forrest, 79, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born August 6, 1941 in Forsyth County to the late William Howard Lunsford and Anna Lee Anderson Lunsford. Rebecca was full of life. She was considered the heart and soul of anything she was a part of, especially her family. Rebecca was very creative and talented in many ways, including painting and music. She loved to dance, never seeming to want to leave the dance floor. She worked for 37 years for Forsyth Medical Center before retiring. On top of all of this she was a godly woman, attending No Creek Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Rebecca is preceded in death by her husband, James Alexander Forrest, Jr.; sister, Vicki Lunsford; and brother, Bobby Anderson. She is survived by two sons, Tim Forrest and Daniel Forrest; four grandchildren: Trent Forrest, Trey Forrest, Charles Beshears, and Alex Forrest; three great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Robinson; two brothers, Charles "Buster" Lunsford and Billy Lunsford; special cousin, Carol Sizemore; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and other close friends and family. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, December 17th at Crestview Memorial Park with Mr. Dean Groce and Mrs. Bridget Groce officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.