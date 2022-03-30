Hubbard, Rebecca
January 10, 1934 - March 26, 2022
Rebecca Calhoun Shiver Hubbard, 88, of Wilkesboro, widow of John W. Hubbard Sr., passed away Saturday night, March 26, 2022, at Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville following a brief illness.
A celebration of life service will be held at North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall afterwards. Family burial services will be held prior to the celebration of life.
Mrs. Hubbard was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Graham to the late Noble C. and Caroline Shiver.
Surviving are her daughter, Caroline Hubbard Czerkawski and husband, Drew, of North Wilkesboro; a son, Charles N. Hubbard and wife, Shari, of Wilkesboro; six grandchildren,Sydney Hubbard of Wilkesboro, Meredith Hubbard Smetana and wife, Rachel, of Omaha, NE, Andrew Pierce and partner, Landon Absher, of Wilkesboro, and Landon's son, Beckett Cecille, Rebecca Czerkawski Skidmore and husband, Chris, of Fleetwood, Kate Czerkawski and fiance, Grant Davidson, of Greenville, SC, and Alicia Cassidy Quate and husband, T.J., of Edenton; two great-grandchildren, Finn and Salem Quate of Edenton; a sister-in-law, Nell Hubbard Domeck of Prospect, KY; and a brother-in-law, Jim Saxon of Amelia Island, FL.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hubbard was preceded in death by a son, John White Hubbard Jr., and three sisters, Dorothy S. "Dottie" Hubbard, Frances Saxon and Caroline Shiver.
Mrs. Hubbard, a wonderful wife and mother, was raised mostly in Charlotte at the family home on Malvern Road in the Myers Park neighborhood. She was a magna cum laude graduate of Charlotte Central High School in 1952. Mrs. Hubbard attended Woman's College of the University of North Carolina and Southwest Texas State University. She graduated in 1982 from Salem College with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Becky Hubbard married John Hubbard of Wilkesboro on July 31, 1954, at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Prior to his death in 2010, they were married 56 years.
After the couple moved back to Wilkes County in 1964, they joined North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Hubbard was an elder in the church, taught Sunday school, was active in the Presbyterian Women and served in many other capacities. She raised her children in the church until they became adults.
In her earlier years, Mrs. Hubbard was a member of the North Wilkesboro Women's Club, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Apple Blossom Garden Club. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, she was a member of three local bridge clubs. Becky Hubbard will be deeply missed by all of her family members until they someday are all reunited with her. She was the cornerstone of her family, the loving wife, mother and grandmother who held everything together.
The last of the Shiver girls from Malvern Road has gone to be with the Lord.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in Rebecca Hubbard's name to North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church or Wilkes ADAP.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.