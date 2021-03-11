Menu
Rebecca Lewis
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Lewis, Rebecca

March 9, 1960 - March 9, 2021

Ms. Rebecca Childress Lewis, 61, of King, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born in Surry County, March 9, 1960 to Alton Gray Childress, Sr. and the late Judith Rebecca Gardner Childress. Ms. Lewis was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a nurse at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehab Center in Greensboro. She was dedicated to her job and devoted to the call of caring for her patients. Ms. Lewis was a faithful Christian and prayer warrior. Left to cherish her memory, in addition to her father, is her daughter and son-in-law, Breanne and Sidney Watson; a grandson, Parker Watson; her fiancé, James Boyle; a sister, Dana Marie Childress; and brother, Alton Childress, Jr. and fiancée Jill Kirk; nieces, Casey Brown, T.J. Smith, and Alisha Childress. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 12, 2021, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Wayburn Mosley and Rev. Chad Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. There will be a private interment at a later time. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabitha Ministry, P.O. Box 514, Summerfield, NC 27410. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Services, Inc.

206 W Pine St. Mt. Airy, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288, Mt. Airy, NC
Mar
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288, Mt. Airy, NC
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God gained a special Angel She always made the best out of situations. Her smile and hugs came so freely. She was a blessing to me and I know many others. Rest Sweet Nurse you used Gods gifts well. Until we meet again. One Love ❤ Vondra Humphrey
Vondra Humphrey Humphrey
Coworker
March 11, 2021
