Lewis, Rebecca
March 9, 1960 - March 9, 2021
Ms. Rebecca Childress Lewis, 61, of King, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born in Surry County, March 9, 1960 to Alton Gray Childress, Sr. and the late Judith Rebecca Gardner Childress. Ms. Lewis was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a nurse at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehab Center in Greensboro. She was dedicated to her job and devoted to the call of caring for her patients. Ms. Lewis was a faithful Christian and prayer warrior. Left to cherish her memory, in addition to her father, is her daughter and son-in-law, Breanne and Sidney Watson; a grandson, Parker Watson; her fiancé, James Boyle; a sister, Dana Marie Childress; and brother, Alton Childress, Jr. and fiancée Jill Kirk; nieces, Casey Brown, T.J. Smith, and Alisha Childress. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 12, 2021, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Wayburn Mosley and Rev. Chad Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. There will be a private interment at a later time. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabitha Ministry, P.O. Box 514, Summerfield, NC 27410. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Moody Funeral Services, Inc.
206 W Pine St. Mt. Airy, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.