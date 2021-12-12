Plott, Rebecca (Becky) Manuel



April 20, 1928 - December 8, 2021



Becky Plott, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2021, after a period of declining health. Her life was devoted to her family and her faith, and she read daily from the Bible that she and her husband had shared until she was no longer physically able to do so.



Elizabeth Rebecca Manuel Plott was born April 20, 1928, in Stokes County, North Carolina, the eighth of nine children of Rev. James Fletcher Manuel and Randie Isabell Angel Manuel. She and her siblings came of age on their father's farm, and all nine children remained less than 50 miles from the farm throughout their lives.



Becky Manuel married Bobby Glenford Plott on December 23, 1950, and they were together until his death from cancer 41 years later. Becky was a devoted mother to her three sons and grandmother to her four grandchildren. In her younger years, she worked at Hanes Hosiery Mill, folding women's hosiery by hand for packaging. After her sons were born and in school, she returned to work outside the home, this time at Sears at Hanes Mall, where she was a respected and popular sales clerk in the shoe department for many years. Her husband, Bobby, was equally a beloved fixture a few miles up Stratford Road at Hine-Bagby Thruway, where he was a salesman for 39 years before illness forced his retirement.



Becky loved her family and she loved God with a humility and devotion that bespoke her childhood and her parentage. She loved to laugh, and from her and their father, the sons learned the value of laughter and love. She is survived by her sons: Monte Plott of Atlanta, Georgia; Rev. Gregg Plott and wife Kim of Lincolnton, N.C.; and Brent Plott of the home, where he was his mother's full-time caretaker in the last years of her life. She also is survived by her grandchildren: Mackenzie Plott of Huntersville, N.C.; Micah Plott of Atlanta; Julia Plott of Amsterdam, Netherlands; and Emma Malinee of Columbia, Missouri. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and their families, many of whom still live near the family homestead in Stokes County. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; her stepmother, Roberta Manuel; her brothers, William, Charlie, Harry and Hubert Manuel; and her sisters, Thelma Griffin, Naomi Tuttle, Beulah Lovette, and Virginia (Jink) Turner.



On behalf of their mother, her sons thank the talented doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who treated her with kindness and care at home and at various medical facilities and offices. Graveside services will be conducted by Rev. Gregg Plott at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Leak Memorial Baptist Church cemetery in Stokes County. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Leak Memorial Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 517, Germanton, NC 27019



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.