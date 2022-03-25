Bryant, Reginald "Reggie" Scott



February 3, 1965 - March 22, 2022



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.



Reggie Bryant, 57, passed away March 22 at Novant Health Forsyth Memorial Hospital surrounded by his brother and sisters.



He was born February 3, 1965, to the late A. Earl and Shirley Bryant. He graduated from West Forsyth High School.



Reggie worked all his adult life in the commercial and residential remodeling and improvement field, beginning as a teenager with his father's company, Burke Aluminum Supply. He became known as an expert in his work with his brother, Chris, establishing their own business.



Reggie was preceded in death by his parents and niece Lori Lloyd-Adams.



He is survived by his daughter April (Nicholas) Engman and three much adored grandsons, Lucas, Liam and Odin, all of Kingsford, Michigan and step-daughter Amanda Nicholson and grandson Marcus of Fayetteville, NC, sisters Debbie Bryant (Billy Kendrick), Sharon Lloyd (Gary), brother Chris Bryant, all of Tobaccoville, Uncle's Jimmy (Nancy) Snow of Fredericksburg, VA, David Snow (Brenda) of Walkertown and Aunt Freddie Masencup of Pfafftown, nephew Russell Shumate (Sabrina) of Yadkinville, along with numerous cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 11:00 am at Friends Union Church, 1087 Spainhour Mill Rd, Pinnacle. Family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.



The family wishes to express our gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Novant Health Forsyth Memorial Hospital ICU for their amazing care and compassion.



