Reginald Scott "Reggie" "Reggie" Bryant
1965 - 2022
BORN
1965
DIED
2022
ABOUT
West Forsyth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Friends Union Church
Bryant, Reginald "Reggie" Scott

February 3, 1965 - March 22, 2022

Reginald "Reggie" Scott Bryant

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.

February 3, 1965 – March 22, 2022

Reggie Bryant, 57, passed away March 22 at Novant Health Forsyth Memorial Hospital surrounded by his brother and sisters.

He was born February 3, 1965, to the late A. Earl and Shirley Bryant. He graduated from West Forsyth High School.

Reggie worked all his adult life in the commercial and residential remodeling and improvement field, beginning as a teenager with his father's company, Burke Aluminum Supply. He became known as an expert in his work with his brother, Chris, establishing their own business.

Reggie was preceded in death by his parents and niece Lori Lloyd-Adams.

He is survived by his daughter April (Nicholas) Engman and three much adored grandsons, Lucas, Liam and Odin, all of Kingsford, Michigan and step-daughter Amanda Nicholson and grandson Marcus of Fayetteville, NC, sisters Debbie Bryant (Billy Kendrick), Sharon Lloyd (Gary), brother Chris Bryant, all of Tobaccoville, Uncle's Jimmy (Nancy) Snow of Fredericksburg, VA, David Snow (Brenda) of Walkertown and Aunt Freddie Masencup of Pfafftown, nephew Russell Shumate (Sabrina) of Yadkinville, along with numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 11:00 am at Friends Union Church, 1087 Spainhour Mill Rd, Pinnacle. Family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

The family wishes to express our gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Novant Health Forsyth Memorial Hospital ICU for their amazing care and compassion.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home

822 W. Main Street , Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Friends Union Church
1087 Spainhour Mill Road, Pinnacle, NC
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Friends Union Church
1087 Spainhour Mill Road, Pinnacle, NC
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
