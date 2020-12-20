Gangwani, Reshma Vishnu
May 23, 1964 - December 16, 2020
Reshma Vishnu Gangwani passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home surrounded by her family. Reshma was born in Anchorage, Alaska to the late Vishnu "Victor" and Peggy Shelton Gangwani. At the age of two, Reshma left Alaska with her parents and brother Raj to establish a new life and family business in Winston-Salem, NC, where her mother was born. The family business, Ashneil Handbags, became her lifelong career and the venue for her fashion and marketing talents. She graduated from the American College for Applied Arts in Atlanta, Georgia. Reshma enjoyed a large family and took great pride in her Indian and Southern cultures. Her life-long travels began at eight months old and took her all over the world, with the first trip to visit her grandparents in India, and much later a special trip to France with her soul-sister, Katie. She was a beautiful, kind, generous and giving soul. She made everyone she met feel special and loved. Her home was always open to anyone, anytime. Reshma was as unique as her name, which meant "pure silk," and she will leave a hole in our hearts that no one else can fill. She is survived by her beloved brother Raj Gangwani, sister-in-law, Lisa, and their children, her treasured nephews Lagan, Liam and niece Asha; and her true love and companion for seventeen years, Jon Tyndall. Other surviving family members include: Taro Gangwani and Mohan (Sara) Gangwani of Winston Salem; Pushpa (Gul) Mahtani of Las Palmas, Heroo Vaswani of Florida, Shana (Sundar) Thani of Florida and Neena (Lachu) Khianai of St Thomas and Manisha Gangwani of Hong Kong; Edward (Linda) Shelton, Linda (Jerry) Swain, Maria (Robert) Kraus all of Wilmington, NC and Johnny (Donna) Shelton of Anchorage, AK; and many cousins. Special caregivers Ginger Stringer and Joy Dietz were Reshma's angels as well as the loving care by "the Girls" and Chip. No funeral service will be conducted at this time due to COVID-19. A memorial "beach blast" is being planned by the family for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2020.