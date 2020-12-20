Menu
Reshma Vishnu Gangwani
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Gangwani, Reshma Vishnu

May 23, 1964 - December 16, 2020

Reshma Vishnu Gangwani passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home surrounded by her family. Reshma was born in Anchorage, Alaska to the late Vishnu "Victor" and Peggy Shelton Gangwani. At the age of two, Reshma left Alaska with her parents and brother Raj to establish a new life and family business in Winston-Salem, NC, where her mother was born. The family business, Ashneil Handbags, became her lifelong career and the venue for her fashion and marketing talents. She graduated from the American College for Applied Arts in Atlanta, Georgia. Reshma enjoyed a large family and took great pride in her Indian and Southern cultures. Her life-long travels began at eight months old and took her all over the world, with the first trip to visit her grandparents in India, and much later a special trip to France with her soul-sister, Katie. She was a beautiful, kind, generous and giving soul. She made everyone she met feel special and loved. Her home was always open to anyone, anytime. Reshma was as unique as her name, which meant "pure silk," and she will leave a hole in our hearts that no one else can fill. She is survived by her beloved brother Raj Gangwani, sister-in-law, Lisa, and their children, her treasured nephews Lagan, Liam and niece Asha; and her true love and companion for seventeen years, Jon Tyndall. Other surviving family members include: Taro Gangwani and Mohan (Sara) Gangwani of Winston Salem; Pushpa (Gul) Mahtani of Las Palmas, Heroo Vaswani of Florida, Shana (Sundar) Thani of Florida and Neena (Lachu) Khianai of St Thomas and Manisha Gangwani of Hong Kong; Edward (Linda) Shelton, Linda (Jerry) Swain, Maria (Robert) Kraus all of Wilmington, NC and Johnny (Donna) Shelton of Anchorage, AK; and many cousins. Special caregivers Ginger Stringer and Joy Dietz were Reshma's angels as well as the loving care by "the Girls" and Chip. No funeral service will be conducted at this time due to COVID-19. A memorial "beach blast" is being planned by the family for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tears still full my eyes at the thought of you being gone. You were a good friend after I lost my Hubby, I will never forget you my dearest friend. Wish you were still with us.
Linda Anderson
Work
December 14, 2021
To the Gangwani family and Jon...Reshma is thought about often. She was always the light of the room!!! Always kind and loving! I can´t believe she has been gone a year already. We love and miss you Reshma...until we meet again! Love to all who miss my beautiful friend!
Clare McMonagle
December 14, 2021
Ethan Abercrombie
December 22, 2020
I am beyond saddened to hear about Reshma. What a beautiful person. A tremendous loss. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Nickye Hester
December 21, 2020
To Raj, Jon and the Gangwani family please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Reshma truly was a special person and was loved by so many. She will be missed terribly. Rest In Peace my beautiful friend.
Clare McMonagle
December 21, 2020
To Jon, Raj and the Gangwani family - My heartfelt grief and love to you all during this trying time. I am SO sorry for your loss. Yet, I am imagining the total joy and love and positivity that sweet Reshma is bringing to all those with her, in her new and eternal abode. And that should bring us all some comfort. Peace my friends. And peace to you dear Reshma.
Randy Sprinkle
December 21, 2020
I will miss you my special friend, you helped me through a difficult time. Wish I could of seen you one more time. Rest in Peace with Love!
Linda K Anderson
December 20, 2020
My heart is saddened by Reshma's passing. She was a beautiful ray of light and hope in this world. Condolences to family. The loss is the world's.
Scotty Speas, Rural Hall, NC
December 20, 2020
So sorry to here of Reshma´s passing ! She was a close friend of my step-daughter in middle school and high school! I always enjoyed having Reshma in our home! Such a beautiful and kind person
Linda Hunt Church
December 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Gangwani family. I was so saddened to hear that Reshma had passed away. Reshma was a bright shining light that will never be extinguished. Her presence made the world a better place. She will be sorely missed and her love and kindness to those around her will never be forgotten. My sincerest condolences to Raj, John, and Reshma´s family. May her beautiful soul Rest in Peace.
Jimmy Wilson
December 20, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the family. I went to high school with Raj and had the pleasure of working with her and her father during one of his illnesses.
Jessica Hege
December 20, 2020
My deepest condolences. She was so lovely. Happy memories.
Whitney Walsh Yoder
December 20, 2020
Reshma hadand will always have a truly beautiful soul, and she really was one of the kindest and warmest people I have ever met. This has been true from our first meeting way back in high school and when she was kind enough to accompany a friend who came to visit us here to help us celebrate the purchase of our first vacation home. We spent a lovely weekend with her the last time I saw her, and I will never forget how friendly she was and how within 15 minutes I felt I'd known her all my life As the guys were preoccupied with their fishing rods that weekend I was more than grateful to have someone around I could have fun with and we really did have a good time in the sun that day, just swimming and floating and trying not to get tangled up in the guy's lines cast from the dock. It is a memory I will now cherish as I felt as if maybe I had made a new friend; we immediately became facebook friends shortly after, and that is the mechanism by which I learned this horrid news. I cannot believe I will never get the chance to have her here again or that would be our very last encounter. My heart breaks for your family and my family sends you sincere condolences.
Jody, Dede, and Rachel Pemberton
December 20, 2020
