Reshma hadand will always have a truly beautiful soul, and she really was one of the kindest and warmest people I have ever met. This has been true from our first meeting way back in high school and when she was kind enough to accompany a friend who came to visit us here to help us celebrate the purchase of our first vacation home. We spent a lovely weekend with her the last time I saw her, and I will never forget how friendly she was and how within 15 minutes I felt I'd known her all my life As the guys were preoccupied with their fishing rods that weekend I was more than grateful to have someone around I could have fun with and we really did have a good time in the sun that day, just swimming and floating and trying not to get tangled up in the guy's lines cast from the dock. It is a memory I will now cherish as I felt as if maybe I had made a new friend; we immediately became facebook friends shortly after, and that is the mechanism by which I learned this horrid news. I cannot believe I will never get the chance to have her here again or that would be our very last encounter. My heart breaks for your family and my family sends you sincere condolences.

Jody, Dede, and Rachel Pemberton December 20, 2020