Rex Allen Bauguess
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Rd
North Wilkesboro, NC
Bauguess, Rex Allen

June 7, 1954 - December 11, 2020

Mr. Rex Allen Bauguess, age 66 of Hays passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Brother Jason Whitley, Rev. Jamie Wood and Rev. Ewell Vernon officiating. Burial will be in New Covenant Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be a public viewing Thursday from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Mr. Bauguess was born June 7, 1954 in Wilkes County to Walter P. and Ruth McCarter Bauguess. He was of the Baptist Faith.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters; Audrey Royal and Rosalie Duncan.

He is survived by his wife; Diane Shumate Bauguess of the home, one daughter; Tracie Bauguess of North Wilkesboro, two sons; Kelly Bauguess and wife Emily of State Road and Graylyn Bauguess and wife Kimberly of Hays, one grandson; Grayson Bauguess, three brothers; Beauford Bauguess, Edward Bauguess and Randy Bauguess all of North Wilkesboro.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fred Hubbard Nursing Scholarship Fund, 303 Poplar Creek Drive, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.

Reins-Sturdivant

PO Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Rd, North Wilkesboro, NC
Dec
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Chapel
270 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
