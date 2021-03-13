Regrettably I have an appointment today and will be unable to come by personally to pay my respects. Mrs Gates always made me feel welcome anytime I was at Faith Church. My prayers to the family is that you may feel God´s presence and love today and all the days ahead while grieving her loss. She was a very special lady and is sitting in heaven smiling down on us awaiting our entrance at the pearly gates.

Ellen Clodfelter March 15, 2021