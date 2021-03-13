Gates, Rhonda June (Sylvester)
May 17, 1948 - March 9, 2021
Rhonda June Sylvester Gates, 72, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her home.
Born May 17, 1948, in Houston, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Bob and Jessie Sylvester. After Rhonda graduated from high school she attended Texas Woman's University, and worked at Homecare Inc. in Houston, Texas. For the last twenty-five years she served at Faith Church in Midway, NC.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of fifty-three years and love of her life, Pastor Mike Gates: sons, Michael Gates, Bob Gates, and Tom Gates; eleven grandchildren; sister, Rhoda Duhon of Euless, Texas; brother, Jonathan Sylvester of Houston, Texas; and sister-in-law, Susan Clark of Santa Fe, NM.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Becky, and brother, Bobby.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, March 15, 2021, at Faith Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM prior to the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Rhonda's memory may be made to Faith Church Youth Fund, Faith Missions Fund, Gideon's International, or the Trellis Hospice Home.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 13, 2021.