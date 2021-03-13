Menu
Rhonda June Gates
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Drive
High Point, NC
Gates, Rhonda June (Sylvester)

May 17, 1948 - March 9, 2021

Rhonda June Sylvester Gates, 72, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her home.

Born May 17, 1948, in Houston, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Bob and Jessie Sylvester. After Rhonda graduated from high school she attended Texas Woman's University, and worked at Homecare Inc. in Houston, Texas. For the last twenty-five years she served at Faith Church in Midway, NC.

Rhonda is survived by her husband of fifty-three years and love of her life, Pastor Mike Gates: sons, Michael Gates, Bob Gates, and Tom Gates; eleven grandchildren; sister, Rhoda Duhon of Euless, Texas; brother, Jonathan Sylvester of Houston, Texas; and sister-in-law, Susan Clark of Santa Fe, NM.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Becky, and brother, Bobby.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, March 15, 2021, at Faith Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM prior to the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Rhonda's memory may be made to Faith Church Youth Fund, Faith Missions Fund, Gideon's International, or the Trellis Hospice Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com.

Wright Funerals-Cremations

1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Faith Church, Gumtree Rd.
1078 Gumtree Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Mar
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Faith Church, Gumtree Rd.
1078 Gumtree Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funerals-Cremations
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, I thank God for Rhonda's and your ministry in SWD. God bless and comfort you as you sorrow.
Donald MacPeek
March 16, 2021
I´m so saddened to hear this news. May God make His presence known to you and your family during this difficult time.
Mark Stout
March 15, 2021
Regrettably I have an appointment today and will be unable to come by personally to pay my respects. Mrs Gates always made me feel welcome anytime I was at Faith Church. My prayers to the family is that you may feel God´s presence and love today and all the days ahead while grieving her loss. She was a very special lady and is sitting in heaven smiling down on us awaiting our entrance at the pearly gates.
Ellen Clodfelter
March 15, 2021
Rhonda was one of my dear friends. I'll never forget her. She was A sister in Christ. So much fun to be around. My condolences for the family that she loved so much. She had A way of making everyone feel special. Love and prayers. All is bittersweet. she'll be surely missed but we will see her again.
joyce turney
March 14, 2021
Rhonda was such a dear, dear person. She was a blessing to everyone who knew her. Love and miss her. May God be with all of the family as you adjust to life with her in heaven.
Kitty Presley
March 14, 2021
RJ Reynolds - CPD
March 13, 2021
So sorry to hear the passing of Rhonda. May God give you Love, Grace and Peace during this time.
John & Sandra Fogle
March 13, 2021
