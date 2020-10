Simmons



Winston-Salem - Infant Rhyne Kashi Simmons 5 months passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A public viewing will be held today October 19, 2020 1pm until5pm at Douthit's. A private services will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 19, 2020.