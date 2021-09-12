Bailey, Richard Duane
March 5, 1937 - September 10, 2021
Richard Duane Bailey, 84, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home. Richard was born on March 5, 1937 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Roscoe and Francis Bailey. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Richard was a member of Old Town Baptist Church and also attended Freewater Church. Richard had a lifelong career as an Airline Captain, flying for Eastern Airlines, Kalitta Charters and several other airline companies. He also enjoyed model trains, reading and crossword puzzles. Richard's passion was flying both professionally and in his free time, taking many trips with his wife Cynthia. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Bailey; and his brother, Bob Bailey. Surviving family includes his wife of 35 years, Cynthia Bailey; his children, Beth Bailey, Duane Bailey, Jeanine Kinnaman (Jeff) and Rhonda Tuttle; grandchildren, Brandon Crocker, Cyndi Tuttle-Banks, Renee Kuttler, Tiffany Austin (Justin), Austin Tuttle, Colby Tuttle (Shelby), Taylor Kinnaman (Brittany), Alex Jordan, Donte Monts and Alex Monts; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Norma Bailey. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM prior to the graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.