Richard Duane Bailey
Richard Duane Bailey

March 5, 1937 - September 10, 2021

Richard Duane Bailey, 84, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home. Richard was born on March 5, 1937 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Roscoe and Francis Bailey. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Richard was a member of Old Town Baptist Church and also attended Freewater Church. Richard had a lifelong career as an Airline Captain, flying for Eastern Airlines, Kalitta Charters and several other airline companies. He also enjoyed model trains, reading and crossword puzzles. Richard's passion was flying both professionally and in his free time, taking many trips with his wife Cynthia. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Bailey; and his brother, Bob Bailey. Surviving family includes his wife of 35 years, Cynthia Bailey; his children, Beth Bailey, Duane Bailey, Jeanine Kinnaman (Jeff) and Rhonda Tuttle; grandchildren, Brandon Crocker, Cyndi Tuttle-Banks, Renee Kuttler, Tiffany Austin (Justin), Austin Tuttle, Colby Tuttle (Shelby), Taylor Kinnaman (Brittany), Alex Jordan, Donte Monts and Alex Monts; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Norma Bailey. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM prior to the graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Sep
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
2730 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
