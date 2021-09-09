Menu
Richard Howard Creed Jr.
1930 - 2021
Creed, Jr., Richard Howard

June 17, 1930 - September 6, 2021

Mr. Richard Howard Creed, Jr., age 91, of Clemmons, died peacefully on September 6, 2021, at Clemmons Village 2 Assisted Living Facility. He was born June 17, 1930, in Clay, Michigan, to Richard H. Creed, Sr., and Gussie W. (Creed) Thompson. He retired from Frank L. Blum Construction Co. after many, many years of dedicated service. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jean C. Hartman; his brother, "Sonny" Creed; and his brothers-in-law, Brantley "Bub" Hartman, Jr., and Gene P. Walker, Sr. Surviving is his sister, Dewilla C. Walker; a niece and 5 nephews. Affectionately known as "Brother" to them all and to many of their friends as well, he will be missed.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem.

The family asks that memorials be made to the deserving charity of your choice. A special thank you to the entire staff at Clemmons Village 2 for the love and attention you gave our brother/uncle during the final years of his life. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
I was so sorry to hear about the passing of Richard. He was a dear friend of mother's for several years, and I thought a lot of him as well. My mother's name was Doris Smith. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Kathy D Peak
Friend
September 13, 2021
Dewilla. I worked at Frank L. Blum with Richard for many years and considered Richard a very special Friend and a very dedicated employee. Richard was well thought if and will be greatly missed.
Nancy Bullins Smith
September 10, 2021
I've known Richard since 1974, when we both worked for Frank L Blum Construction. Richard was quiet, but very friendly.
Will Knott
September 10, 2021
