Creed, Jr., Richard Howard
June 17, 1930 - September 6, 2021
Mr. Richard Howard Creed, Jr., age 91, of Clemmons, died peacefully on September 6, 2021, at Clemmons Village 2 Assisted Living Facility. He was born June 17, 1930, in Clay, Michigan, to Richard H. Creed, Sr., and Gussie W. (Creed) Thompson. He retired from Frank L. Blum Construction Co. after many, many years of dedicated service. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jean C. Hartman; his brother, "Sonny" Creed; and his brothers-in-law, Brantley "Bub" Hartman, Jr., and Gene P. Walker, Sr. Surviving is his sister, Dewilla C. Walker; a niece and 5 nephews. Affectionately known as "Brother" to them all and to many of their friends as well, he will be missed.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem.
The family asks that memorials be made to the deserving charity of your choice
. A special thank you to the entire staff at Clemmons Village 2 for the love and attention you gave our brother/uncle during the final years of his life. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
