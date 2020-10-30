Carpenter, Richard Edison
August 21, 1934 - October 26, 2020
Mr. Richard Edison Carpenter, 86, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born August 21, 1934 in Carvondale, Pennsylvania to the late Dewey Edison Carpenter and Florence DeWitt Carpenter. Mr. Carpenter served in the Marine Corps from 1954-1957. He then went on to graduate from Piedmont Bible College. After graduation, he taught school in Florida, before returning to work, for over 30 years, at Salem Baptist Church and Day School. He was affectionately known as "Mr. C", and remained lifelong friends and loved by so many. In addition to his parents, Mr. Carpenter was preceded in death by 7 siblings and one daughter, Becky Jo Carpenter. Surviving are his wife, Theolene Beachamps Carpenter; four children, Cynthia Carpenter, Debra Frye (Doug), Robin Carpenter (Risa), and Ginger Wiggins (Dennis); three siblings, Mary Vincent, David Carpenter, and John Carpenter; eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. for visitation, with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31 at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Kivett Hicks and Pastor Jay Harvey officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Day School, the mission fund at Salem Baptist Church, 429 S Broad St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, and the Montrose Bible Conference, 218 Locust St. Montrose, PA, 18801. Following COVID restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.