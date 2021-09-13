Menu
Richard "Richie" Fleming
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Fleming, Richard "Richie"

May 6, 1939 - September 11, 2021

YADKINVILLE- Mr. Richard "Richie" Fleming, 82, of Ray T Moore Road passed away peacefully Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born May 6, 1939 in Syracuse, NY to the late Carl and Pearl Clark Thayer and moved to North Carolina later in life where he was the owner and operator of Richie Rich Motors. Mr. Fleming was known for his love of cars and everything about them from restoring, cleaning, fixing, and selling. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea Ennis and his sister, Shirley Slatterly. Surviving are his 3 sons, Jeff Fleming, Mark Fleming, Richard Fleming, Jr.; 2 step-daughters; his sister, Sandra Fleming; cousin, Skip Warner; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial Service for Mr. Fleming will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Flemming family I’m so sorry for your loss. Richard was a great guy! I’ll always remember those old days when I was in my teenage years hanging out on the lot on 601 while he was working, Richie telling me stories of the old days he had a large influence on my life at a young age. He was always willing to help others. He will be and is truly missed. My heart breaks for your loss. God bless!
Rocky Hyatt
Friend
October 8, 2021
Shayna. I am so sorry for your loss of Papaw Richie. You were the Apple of his eye. He loved you and knew how much you loved him. He has told me many times how much he appreciated all you done for him and how proud he was of you. You were always there for him He knew he could depend on you. Know that you did all was humanly possible for him May your sweet memories of time spent with him bring you peace and comfort
Janie Royall
September 19, 2021
I will always remember him for being a great Papaw to my granddaughter, Shayna. He was a good man. RIP Richie.
Hattie Royall
Acquaintance
September 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. It’s hard to believe that Richie left us so suddenly but he will be rest in peace. He was so kind, amazing, caring, passionate person. We won’t forget you and you will be in our heart and mind always.
Rajesh Patel
Friend
September 19, 2021
To my uncle,rest in peace,IThinkmy mom will see you in heaven,love always DEbbie,DOttie and your sister sandy
Dottie,debbie,sandy
September 17, 2021
I will forever carry your love with me. Rest In Peace, Papaw
Shayna Reavis
Grandchild
September 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lynn Myers
September 16, 2021
May u rest in peace. You will be greatly missed by many. Rosemarie and Linda Fleming
Linda Fleming
Family
September 16, 2021
He was a very good friend and a customer of mine, will miss him very much. Breakfast every Sunday morning at miller's
Mark revels
Friend
September 15, 2021
To all of the family. I am sorry for your loss. It was always a pleasure to see Richie and talk with him. He will be missed.
Roy Douglas
Friend
September 15, 2021
Shayna, I am so sorry for your loss. I know you loved Papaw Richie. You spent a lot of time with him. You stood by him when others didnt. You were a good granddaughter to him. You were his family. May the tears in your eyes turn to good memories. Love you
Sandra Wikes
Family
September 15, 2021
Ritchie rich was a great guy helped me out with a couple cars back in the days! Rest In Peace!
Elton Campbell
Friend
September 15, 2021
It’s just so hard to believe that this strong, hearty and outspoken man is gone, we’re still trying to let it sink in. I’m so thankful that he went in as peaceful and quick a manner as he did, not that I wanted to see him go at all, but I just think that everybody should see that as the silver lining as it could have gone way different. Either way though we’ll miss his presence so much, I really hate that I took so long to get to know him, you will be missed Sir. ❤❤
Karen Hennessy
Family
September 15, 2021
Dick was my cousin but as close to me as any brother could be. We grew up together on my Aunt Pearl and Uncle Carl's farm. I have so many wonderful memories of the experiences we shared together as kids and on into adult life. He was my best man at my wedding. After he moved to N. Carolina we kept in touch and got together when ever possible. I hold a special place in my heart for him and will miss him so very much. May he rest in peace until we meet again.
Conrad "Skip" Werner
Family
September 14, 2021
Richie was a hard worker. Praying for comfort for his loved ones. Rest In Peace sweet man. You will be greatly missed
Janie Royall
September 14, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Fleming's family. Shelia Gray
Shelia Gray
Coworker
September 13, 2021
He will be missed

Vincent Esposito
Friend
September 13, 2021
Bruce and Tammy Randall
Friend
September 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My best wishes and condolences to the family and loved ones.
Steve Walters
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
He was a great people to hangout with and he was always helping people
Stephanie Villafana
Friend
September 13, 2021
Richie, you will surely be missed by all of us. I especially will miss going to your shop and spending time with you. Breakfast every morning with you at the restaurants will now be so lonely !! You were indeed a good friend.
MELVIN WILSON
Friend
September 13, 2021
Goodbye and go in peace
Rita
September 13, 2021
Richie was a great man we loved him dearly. He will be missed here on Eva Cranfill
Larry&Natalie Parker
Neighbor
September 13, 2021
Richie was always good to me we always picked and cut up and laughed I'm gonna miss him RIP.
Tim (Tumbleweed) Douglas
September 13, 2021
Have some great memories at several New Years parties, Worked with Richard for many years during the Ansco years. He was a go getter, worked hard to get his car business started. At one time he was a good friend. By the Grace of God, may he rest in Peace. Jim and Billie
September 13, 2021
Our family feels your loss. We all considered Ritchie a good friend. Bobby enjoyed the time he spent with him when he worked at his shop. He was always kind, and always had something to say to make you smile or cheer you up. Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you. May God Hold You in His Grace.

Bobby & Melody Plowman
and Family
Bobby, Melody and Family Plowman
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results