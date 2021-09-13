It’s just so hard to believe that this strong, hearty and outspoken man is gone, we’re still trying to let it sink in. I’m so thankful that he went in as peaceful and quick a manner as he did, not that I wanted to see him go at all, but I just think that everybody should see that as the silver lining as it could have gone way different. Either way though we’ll miss his presence so much, I really hate that I took so long to get to know him, you will be missed Sir. ❤❤

Karen Hennessy Family September 15, 2021