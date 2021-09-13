Fleming, Richard "Richie"
May 6, 1939 - September 11, 2021
YADKINVILLE- Mr. Richard "Richie" Fleming, 82, of Ray T Moore Road passed away peacefully Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born May 6, 1939 in Syracuse, NY to the late Carl and Pearl Clark Thayer and moved to North Carolina later in life where he was the owner and operator of Richie Rich Motors. Mr. Fleming was known for his love of cars and everything about them from restoring, cleaning, fixing, and selling. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea Ennis and his sister, Shirley Slatterly. Surviving are his 3 sons, Jeff Fleming, Mark Fleming, Richard Fleming, Jr.; 2 step-daughters; his sister, Sandra Fleming; cousin, Skip Warner; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial Service for Mr. Fleming will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.