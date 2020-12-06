Braun, Lt. Colonel Richard G. (Dick)
July 23, 1934 - November 29, 2020
Lt. Colonel Richard G. (Dick) Braun USMC Ret. passed away on Nov. 29, 2020 in Winston Salem, NC at age 86. Richard was born in Ft. Thomas, KY in 1934. Son of a career Army officer, the family moved to several posts on the California coast before returning to the Rochester, NY area as Richard's father and two oldest brothers went off to serve in WWII. Richard attended the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and subsequently earned a Master's degree from American University in Washington, DC.
Upon graduation from the Naval Academy in 1956, Richard broke with family tradition of service in the Army and was commissioned instead into the US Marine Corps. In 1961 he married Carol Noble who took on the role of Officer's wife with a spirit of partnership and adventure. During Richard's 23 years of service in the USMC he was stationed across the globe, including two tours in Vietnam and a tour as Commanding Officer of the Marine Security Guard Battalion that took him and his family to Beirut, Lebanon and Karachi, Pakistan. The family then settled in Miami, Florida in 1980 when Richard retired from the USMC.
While in Miami, Richard embarked on a new career with the law firm, Steel Hector & Davis, retiring as Chief Operating Officer after 14 years with the firm. After the death of his wife, Richard moved in with his oldest daughter and her family in Winston-Salem, NC where he spent the last 7 years of his life transforming the backyard into a garden sanctuary.
Throughout his life, Richard enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, building ship models and other handicrafts, and listening to bluegrass and folk music. His travels took him to 75 countries and all 7 continents. He is survived by his sister, Marianne Woodams, his three daughters, Cynthia Braun (husband Greg Mohler), Leslie Braun (husband Paul Roundy) and Susan Burmeister (husband Regan), as well as his grandchildren Zach, Rayna, and Larke, and lastly his faithful canine companion, Cooper.
A Celebration of Life and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard and his granddaughter, Amanda Mohler (now deceased), at Horizons Residential Care Center, 103 Horizons Lane, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com
