High, Richard Graham
February 14, 1940 - October 2, 2020
Richard Graham High, 80 years young of Pfafftown, NC, passed away on October 1, 2020.
Richard was born in Wilson NC to Graham Joseph High and Lee Hinnant High on February 14, 1940. He married Marguerite (Peggie) Kumli High on July 26, 1986 in Winston-Salem. He graduated from NC State with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked as a Senior Staff Engineer for Reynolds Tobacco company for 33 years. He served in the United States Army.
Richard will be remembered for his love of life, generosity to those in need and his jovial personality. He enjoyed serving as a volunteer with Meals-on-Wheels for the last ten years. Richard was a talented saxophone player and played with the Moravian Concert, Salem, Bethabara and the New Horizons bands. He and his wife were ballroom dancing aficionados cutting quite a rug on dance floors across the globe. His love of travel took them to six of the seven continents. Richard was also an orchid enthusiast enjoying and tending to their beauty.
He is preceded in death by his parents Graham and Lee High.
Richard is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marguerite (Peggie) Kumli High; his stepchildren Lori Bates and husband John, Joe Kuley and wife Barb, Lisa Wesling and husband Mark, and David Kuley; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren and best friend/partner in shenanigans Mike Mitchell.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm 0n October 8 at Salem Funerals and Cremation, 2951 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. Covid 19 precautions will be in place with masks required. Air hugs and blown kisses only.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday October 9 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Lyons, officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Maple Springs United Methodist Church 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
The family of Richard High wishes to extend sincere thanks to Trinity Elms Nursing facility for their patience and compassionate care and Trellis Hospice.
Online condolences mat be made at salemfh.com
. Salem Funerals and Cremations Reynolda is honored to serve the High family.
