Hauser, Richard Farrell
October 21, 1931 - December 13, 2020
Richard Farrell Hauser, of Clemmons, passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love by family. Richard was born on October 21, 1931 in Winston-Salem, NC to Paul and Ruby Hauser. He graduated from Old Town School in Winston-Salem and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a BSBA in 1954.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 with Military Honors by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1142 at Mountlawn Memorial Park in North Wilkesboro, NC with Dr. Don Gordon officiating.
For 13 years, Richard was a purchasing agent during the early years of Lowe's Companies, where he met the love of his life, Linda Godbey Hauser. Richard and Linda married on December 13, 1959 and were devoted partners until his death on Sunday, their 61st wedding anniversary. In 1970, Richard founded Trim, Inc., a manufacturing business in Mocksville, NC, retiring in 1994. He was an active member of the Rotary Club in Mocksville and a man of strong faith, serving as a Deacon at Clemmons First Baptist Church. Richard served in the U.S. Army and belonged to Delta Sigma Pi at UNC. For seven decades, Richard was an enthusiastic supporter of UNC athletics.
The Carolina Tarheels were his passion, but Richard's heart belonged to his family. An only child who became the father of six, Richard was a gentle, kind and generous man who found joy in the happiness of his children. His sense of humor and endless supply of patience served him well as a father and grandfather. Richard loved to travel, and he and Linda enjoyed many adventures together. He was also an avid hobbyist whose natural curiosity led him to explore interests like ham radio, beekeeping and grape cultivation.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Paul Butner Hauser; his mother, Ruby Poindexter Hauser; his infant son, Alan Hauser; and his step grandson, Tom Cook. He is survived by his wife, Linda, and their six children, Kent Hauser (Kelly) of Chapel Hill, NC, Paul Hauser (Elaine) of Mocksville, NC, Neil Hauser of Winston-Salem, Anna Hauser Finkel (Bruce) of Savannah, GA, Gena Hauser Cook (Jeff) of Clemmons, and Lara Hauser Dobbins (Greg) of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Matt Hauser (Caitlin), Lauren Hauser (Devin Ahart, fiancé), Alex Finkel, Daniel Finkel, Ben Finkel, Will Dobbins, Meg Dobbins, Katie Hauser and step granddaughter, Sarah Cook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clemmons First Baptist Church at 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC 27012 or the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
.
.
