Heriot, Richard M.



November 23, 1932 - December 22, 2021



Richard M. Heriot, 89, of Bermuda Village passed away at his home unexpectedly on December 22, 2021. Survived by his wife of 65 years Elizabeth Heriot, Dick is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Kate Heriot and their two children Madison and Warren Heriot, all of Clemmons, NC, and his daughter Megan Heriot of Carroll Plantation, ME, and her seven children and seven grandchildren.



Dick lead a full and eventful life. He retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Medical Service Corps, 1978, after 23 years of service. During his Army career he graduated from Clemson University and obtained his Master's Degree from Baylor University. After the Army he went to work for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and eventually retired as COO from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in 1996.



He loved showing Dalmatians competitively with his family. After retirement he traveled the world with Betsi by his side. Dick was loved and admired by all who met him and was, above all else, a caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather.



His ashes will be interred at his family plot at Rembert Church in Dalzell, South Carolina on Saturday, January 1, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Humane Society Branch.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.