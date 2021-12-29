Richard M. Heriot, 89, of Bermuda Village passed away at his home unexpectedly on December 22, 2021. Survived by his wife of 65 years Elizabeth Heriot, Dick is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Kate Heriot and their two children Madison and Warren Heriot, all of Clemmons, NC, and his daughter Megan Heriot of Carroll Plantation, ME, and her seven children and seven grandchildren.
Dick lead a full and eventful life. He retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Medical Service Corps, 1978, after 23 years of service. During his Army career he graduated from Clemson University and obtained his Master's Degree from Baylor University. After the Army he went to work for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and eventually retired as COO from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in 1996.
He loved showing Dalmatians competitively with his family. After retirement he traveled the world with Betsi by his side. Dick was loved and admired by all who met him and was, above all else, a caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
His ashes will be interred at his family plot at Rembert Church in Dalzell, South Carolina on Saturday, January 1, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Humane Society Branch.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.
Betsi and family. Ina and I are deeply saddened to lose a good friend and frequent dinner companion. Our loss does not compare with yours, we can only hope that time will help you all.
With deepest condolences. Ina and John
John and Ina Owen
Friend
December 30, 2021
Aunt Betsi, Russell, Megan and family, we are so very sorry for your unexpected loss. Please know that you all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Love to all,
Deedra and Jefffrey Sons
Dee Heriot Sons
Family
December 29, 2021
To Betsi and family, my sincerest condolences. Dick was the best "boss" I ever had the privilege of working with. I failed at keeping his plants alive, but had an awesome secretarial relationship. The funniest memory I have is of opening mail addressed to Mr. Harry Ott. Eternal blessings Mr. Heriot aka Mr. Ott. :-)
Dianne Willard
Work
December 29, 2021
I remember Dick well and fondly from his time in Lewisville.