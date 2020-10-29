Pinnix, Richard "Ricky" Keith
February 20, 1952 - October 27, 2020
Richard Keith" Ricky" Pinnix, 68, of Rural Hall, NC, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center with his beloved family by his side.
Richard was born on February 20, 1952 in Winston-Salem to Robert C. and Juanita P. Pinnix, but was raised as their own by his great-uncle and aunt, Brice, and Eva Tuttle of Rural Hall. They were the only parents he ever knew, and he loved them as such.
Richard retired from RJ Reynolds and owned several service stations and garages in the area. He had a true love for dirt track racing and was even the flagman at 311 Speedway for a period of time; he also made sure he had time for his other favorite hobby, fishing.
He was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church, a former member of the Rural Hall Lions Club, was an ordained minister, a US Army veteran, but his favorite role was "PAPA" to his grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Pinnix, Gary Pinnix, and Delmore Tuttle, and his sister; Aliene Essick.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melissa P. Taylor (Jason), and Amanda Pinnix; his sons, Randy Pinnix (Allison), and Gregory Pinnix; two brothers, Ronnie Pinnix and Dean Butner; eight grandchildren, Justin Taylor (Tiffany), Ashleigh Pinnix, Austin Taylor, Damon Pinnix-Duncan, Jessica Pinnix, Ryleigh Pinnix, Carter Duncan and Anna Taylor, and two great-grandchildren: Jaxson and Haven Taylor; and his best canine friend and companion, Buddy, aka Bubba D.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 until 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Slate Funeral Home, 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Slate Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Brian McGee officiating. Interment will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church cemetery, 9220 Antioch Church Rd., Rural Hall, NC.
We kindly ask that you please follow social distancing and mask wearing guidelines for the services for Mr. Pinnix.
Memorial donations may be made to the Richard Pinnix Memorial c/o Slate Funeral Home, P.O. Box 23, King, NC 27021.
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.