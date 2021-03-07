Killens, Richard L.



December 29, 1931 - February 25, 2021



The fourth of eight children, Richard L. Killens was born in Fairmont, North Carolina on December 29, 1931, to the late Martha and Thomas Damascus Killens. He passed peacefully in his sleep on February 25, 2021. Richard graduated from North Carolina A&T State University, and went on to serve as an officer in the United States Air Force and US Public Health Service for 30 years. He embarked upon a career and love of research as a Tuskegee Institute trained veterinarian at the National Institutes of Health. His later veterinary practice led to and concluded in service as an Inspector-in-Charge for the United States Department of Agriculture. Various careers and ventures took Richard and his family around the United States, from North Carolina to Nebraska and everywhere in between. A loving son, brother, husband, father, friend and man, Richard unwaveringly lent his warm smile and aid to family members, friends and those in need. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly sixty years, Ellen, his daughter, Ronda, his step-daughter, Constance and son, Cedric, and his grandson, Zachary. As a sweet neighbor kindly and recently shared, "There's rosemary, that's for remembrance. Pray you, love, remember," Ophelia from Hamlet. We will remember.



At Dr. Killens request, there will be no funeral service.



