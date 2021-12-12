Menu
Richard Hubert Paff
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Paff, Richard (Dick) Hubert

September 17, 1933 - December 4, 2021

Richard (Dick) Hubert Paff passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Saturday, December 4th following a short illness. The family would like to offer special thanks to the Novant 5th floor ICCU staff. Their compassion and professionalism were a comfort to the family. Dick was born in 1933 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to the late Hilda Kramer Paff and William Henry Paff D.D.S. Dick graduated from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA, and was an Army veteran during the Korean Conflict. He then went on to graduate from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering and also received his Masters from Cornell University. Dick started a long and prolific career with Gravely Tractor Company. When he started with the company, he and his family lived in Scott Depot, WV. There he was a founding member of St. Timothy In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, as well as a member of the local Lions Club. The family moved to Winston-Salem in 1968, where Dick continued his career with Gravely and subsequently retired as Head Design Engineer. He came out of retirement to start a second career with Nautilus Fitness Equipment, where he designed and oversaw the building of their new manufacturing facility. Dick was an avid golfer, fisherman, and sports enthusiast. He was renowned for his big laugh, sharp wit, keen intelligence, and deep love of nature. It was well known in the neighborhood that he provided a year-round restaurant for the birds and squirrels.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and several siblings including brother, Joseph Kramer Paff. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Johanne Llewelyn Paff, daughter Deborah Paff Shelton, of Greensboro, and three sons; Richard G. Paff (Rebecca), of Winston-Salem, Robert K. Paff (Melanie), of Philadelphia, and David H. Paff (Rachel), of Winston-Salem, 6 grandchildren; Samuel Robert Paff (Xiaowen), David Carson Paff, Alexandra Margaret Elizabeth Paff, Ashtyn Paff Dress (Spencer), and David Anderson Paff, and one great-grandchild; Emma James Sweat, two sisters; Mary Hilda Stone and Gretchen Craig, and one brother; Francis X. Paff (Jeanne).

A funeral service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, December 15th at 10:30 am, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Society of St. Joseph Arimathea Program, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or at www.sttimothysws.org. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Zan and John Davis
December 13, 2021
Dear Joanne and Family I´m so sorry for your loss! I always enjoyed the many times spent with y´all at the Nelson´s! Always funny stories told with a lot of teasing for whomever!! Sending hugs Joanne!
Linda Hunt Church
Friend
December 13, 2021
Sincere condolences to all the Paff Family. Dick and I worked together at Gravely and shared many laughs.
Lisa Davis Wishon
December 12, 2021
