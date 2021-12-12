Paff, Richard (Dick) Hubert
September 17, 1933 - December 4, 2021
Richard (Dick) Hubert Paff passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Saturday, December 4th following a short illness. The family would like to offer special thanks to the Novant 5th floor ICCU staff. Their compassion and professionalism were a comfort to the family. Dick was born in 1933 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to the late Hilda Kramer Paff and William Henry Paff D.D.S. Dick graduated from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA, and was an Army veteran during the Korean Conflict. He then went on to graduate from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering and also received his Masters from Cornell University. Dick started a long and prolific career with Gravely Tractor Company. When he started with the company, he and his family lived in Scott Depot, WV. There he was a founding member of St. Timothy In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, as well as a member of the local Lions Club. The family moved to Winston-Salem in 1968, where Dick continued his career with Gravely and subsequently retired as Head Design Engineer. He came out of retirement to start a second career with Nautilus Fitness Equipment, where he designed and oversaw the building of their new manufacturing facility. Dick was an avid golfer, fisherman, and sports enthusiast. He was renowned for his big laugh, sharp wit, keen intelligence, and deep love of nature. It was well known in the neighborhood that he provided a year-round restaurant for the birds and squirrels.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and several siblings including brother, Joseph Kramer Paff. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Johanne Llewelyn Paff, daughter Deborah Paff Shelton, of Greensboro, and three sons; Richard G. Paff (Rebecca), of Winston-Salem, Robert K. Paff (Melanie), of Philadelphia, and David H. Paff (Rachel), of Winston-Salem, 6 grandchildren; Samuel Robert Paff (Xiaowen), David Carson Paff, Alexandra Margaret Elizabeth Paff, Ashtyn Paff Dress (Spencer), and David Anderson Paff, and one great-grandchild; Emma James Sweat, two sisters; Mary Hilda Stone and Gretchen Craig, and one brother; Francis X. Paff (Jeanne).
A funeral service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, December 15th at 10:30 am, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Society of St. Joseph Arimathea Program, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or at www.sttimothysws.org
