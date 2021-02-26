Menu
Richard L. "Dick" Patterson Sr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Patterson, Sr., Richard L. "Dick"

December 17, 1929 - February 23, 2021

Mr. Richard L. "Dick" Patterson, Sr., 91, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital. Mr. Patterson was born December 17, 1929, in Forsyth County, the son of the late Charles Wesley and Lillie Davis Patterson. He graduated from Pilot Mountain High School and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was member of the men's basketball team. Mr. Patterson was a veteran of the United States Army, stationed at Fort Jackson, SC, and he played basketball for the United States Army. Mr. Patterson started Patterson Automotive of Mount Airy in June 1969, with Buick and Opal dealerships and eventually grew to three dealerships with six brands. He was instrumental in forming the Mount Airy Dealers Association. Dick was inducted into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and was an avid golfer. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pilot Mountain and then later he and his wife, Betty, became active members of Central United Methodist Church in Mount Airy. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Beck Patterson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Kaye Patterson and Paul and Helen Patterson; two grandchildren, Richard L. Patterson, III, and Conrad Rosville Patterson; and special friends, Mary Jo and Joe Hatcher. In addition to his parents, Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his sisters, June Patterson Fulk, Marge Patterson Folger, and Nancy Patterson Simonton; and his brother, Charles William Patterson. A private family graveside service will be held. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 1909 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Services, Inc.

206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers go out to the Patterson Family- I knew Mr. Patterson's son ( also Richard ) personally and bought a couple of vehicles there. I became friends with Richard through our mutual love of golf. My best to the family . God Bless.
Mike Perkins
March 3, 2021
Sorry to hear of Dick's passing .He was a fine Southern gentleman.
Bob Sykes
February 26, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Dick's passing. He was a kind, giving and Christian man. He will be missed. Our love to Betty and the family! Skip and Linda Sink
Skip and Linda Sink
February 26, 2021
