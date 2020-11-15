Sapp, Richard "David"
June 29, 1940 - November 12, 2020
Richard "David" Sapp passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at is home in Winston-Salem. He was surrounded by his family. David was born to Richard Joshua Sapp and Ottie Mae Shaver on the June 29th 1940 in Winston Salem. David was a graduate of Robert B. Glenn High School in Kernersville NC in 1958. David started his career at RJR but his passion for flying was to great. He worked at Hennis Freight and Krispy Kreme to pay for flying lessons. David was most known for being a pilot for Piedmont Airlines and later US Airways. David started with Piedmont Airlines in April 5th of 1966 and retired from US Airways in May 30th of 1994. David's other passions were horseback riding and fly fishing. He rode countless miles in the Great Smoky Mountains, South Dakota and Montana. David is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his son Eric (Mimi), his daughter LeAnne (Mike), son Curtis (Thomas). His grandchildren include Maie Armstrong (Shane), David Z. Sapp (Courtney) Richard G. Sapp (Kelli), Rebecca Rothrock, Kevin Rothrock, 3 great grandchildren, Dalhton Sapp, Arlo Armstrong, Zena Leigh Sapp, and a very special great grandchild, Jayden Crouse. David's favorite charity was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis TN. The family hopes you would send donations in David's memory. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.