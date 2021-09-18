Shoaf, Richard
August 26, 1952 - September 16, 2021
Mr. Richard Layne (Rick) Shoaf, 69, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. Mr. Shoaf was born August 26, 1952 in Thomasville, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Fred C. Shoaf and Helen Motsinger Shoaf. Surviving are his brother, Rev. Timothy F. Shoaf and his sister, Angela Spach (Eddie) all of Farmington. He is also survived by his nephew and nieces, Brian Spach (Kathryn), Melinda Ladd (Bradley Parks) and Melissa Lail (Andrew). He was loved by his great-niece, Bethany Spach, and great-nephews, Justin Ladd, Jackson Lail, Wesley Spach and Lucas Lail. Rick was a 1971 graduate of Davie High School. From a young age he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball, and was an avid Duke Basketball fan and attended many games at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He found inspiration in all of God's beautiful creation. He enjoyed spending time in the North Carolina Mountains and when at home, he found much pleasure in feeding the birds and squirrels. Rick will be remembered as a loving person with a gentle spirit, a very kind heart, and his devotion to his Lord Jesus Christ. He was an active member of Farmington United Methodist Church, where he served many years as church usher. He also enjoyed the fellowship at the monthly Men's Breakfasts. A family graveside service will be held at Farmington Community Cemetery with Rev. Arnold Gosnell, officiating. Memorials may be made to the Farmington United Methodist Church Children's Ministry Fund, 1939 Farmington Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2021.