Sink, Richard Alexander
Richard Alexander Sink, 76 of Winston-Salem, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 in his own home. Richard was born on August 27, 1945 to the late Ryan and Mary Frances Sink.
Richard was inspired by nature and love of gardening and wood-working, which kept him busy after retiring from professional photography. His garden includes thirty different varieties of rose bushes. Richard's curious nature fueled his love for learning, and it spilled over into his job as a surveyor, professional photographer, and into all his interests. Above everything, Richard loved his family, and people, and he cherished the moments with each of them, dearly.
In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy V. Forcum and Merlyn R. Stokes (A.G.).
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 28 years, Theresa Mulvaney Sink, of the home; daughter, Angela Marie Sink; sons, Joseph and Richard Sink; brother, Thomas Sink (Judy); sisters, Carrene Sink and SuEllen Pruitt (Marshal); grandchildren, Mary Frances Sink and Cheyenne Booth; great-grandson, Winston Reynolds; a dear brother-in-law, Joe Forcum; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church (2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 am with Dr. Randy Harris officiating. The family will great friends following the service at the church.
The Sink family suggests memorials be made in Richard's name to the Medi Health Hospice (315 S. Talbert Blvd., Lexington, NC 27292) or Wake Forest Cancer Center (3rd Floor Medical Center Boulevard Winston-Salem, NC 27157). Online condolences may be sent to the Sink Family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.