Smither, Richard Carlton "Dickie"
October 14, 1943 - December 19, 2020
Richard Carlton "Dickie" Smither, age 77, passed away suddenly on December 19, 2020, at Novant Health Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Richard is survived by his beloved companion of 34 years, Kathy Bolling of the residence. He is also survived by two sons, Rich O'Ferrell (Sherry) of Burlington, NC and Jeremy Smither of Chattanooga, TN; 4 sisters, Mary Ann Newlin (Locke) of Calabash, NC, Donna Lehman (David) of Huntsville, AL, Sherry Rosser, and Carol Carr of Lynchburg; 2 grandchildren, Channing Pizzuto (Anthony) and Chad O'Ferrell of Burlington, NC; and one great-grandson, Paxton Pizzuto. Richard loved his nieces and nephews, who loved him as well: Natalie Newlin (Bill), Katie Lehman, Brooks Lehman (Ali), Todd Newlin (recently deceased). Great-nieces include Madeline Newlin, Sasha Lehman, and great-nephews, Patrick, Ben and Jimmy Reilly. Richard was blessed with the love of his wonderful step-mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Smither of Lynchburg, VA. With the loss of parents for Richard and Kathy, Betty filled that void by being a friend and parent to both. Stepbrothers and stepsister include Greg (Lisa), Steve (Ann), Kevin Crandall (Kim) all of Lynchburg, and Mary Alexander (Al) of Oahu, HA. Richard was predeceased by his mother, Hazel Brooks, and father, William L. Smither; an infant son, Alan; his beloved grandmother, Eunice Barker (Ma); and sister, Kelly Smither and brother Larry Smither. Richard graduated from Walter Williams High School, Burlington, NC in 1962 and later graduated from Elon College after serving in the United States Army. Richard held several positions of occupation during his working years such as a computer programmer, fireman, consultant and VA loan officer. In his personal time he was an avid golfer. He played as often as possible with friends and participated in numerous tournaments, and not unusual to bring the trophy home. A favorite course was Shamrock Golf Course in Burlington. He loved watching ACC basketball most often yelling at UNC to get it together. Richard experienced several life-threatening health issues. He met each one head on with positivity. With the complete care from the Veterans Administration Health Care System, he was able to overcome them all. He had a talent for making people laugh and love him either with expressions, song, dance or stories. His physical body is gone, but he will live forever in our hearts. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAV - Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.