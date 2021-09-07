Menu
Richard Barner "Dick" Stone
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Stone, Richard "Dick" Barner

July 12, 1926 - September 4, 2021

Richard Barner (Dick) Stone of King, North Carolina, received God's call for an eternal life in Heaven on September 4, 2021. He was born in King on July 12, 1926 to Dr. Grady Erastus Stone and Nonnie Ashburn Stone. He proudly served in the United States Army in Italy during World War II. He received an undergraduate degree from Davidson College in 1949 and a degree in pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1954. He was the owner and operator of King Drug Company since 1952. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wonderful wife, Myrtle Wall Stone, to whom he was married for sixty years, and by a brother, Grady E. Stone, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Gale Stone Johnson (Fredrick) of King; by a niece, Barbara Lynn Stone of Chapel Hill; and by a nephew, Dr. Grady M. Stone (Marie) of High Point. A memorial service will be held at King Moravian Church on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 4:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial at King Memorial Park will follow the service. Floral tributes will be accepted, and memorials may be made to King Moravian Church, 228 West Dalton Road, King, North Carolina 27021 or to a charity of the donor's choice. The Stone family expresses sincere appreciation to Dr. Samuel Newsom, Dr. William B. Applegate, and Physical Therapists Richard W. Wilson and Ann A. Wilson for their dedication in providing exceptional medical care, and to Raynette H. Hutchens, Janice W. Turney, Sylvia A. Allen, and Shirley H. Collins for their loving care and devotion. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is respectfully serving the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Service, Inc.

206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
King Moravian Church
NC
Sep
7
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
King Moravian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gale/Freddie and Family, I just heard about your Father and am so sorry to hear about his passing. You were so fortunate to have him with you as long as you did-hopefully all those memories will comfort you now. May God bless you all. Beverly
Beverly Essick
Friend
September 13, 2021
Thinking of you Gale. So many precious memories of our families growing up. My daddy loved Your daddy like a brother. My prayers and sympathy with you sweet Gale and we love you
gerri lynn hensley
September 11, 2021
Praying for you Dr. Gale. Your Dad was such a sweet man. Treasure your memories of him. The kids always looked forward to going to the drug store after doctor visits. That's been almost 40 years ago now since Joshua and Julie were first with you.
Kim Young
Friend
September 8, 2021
Gail your daddy spend many hours sitting in ted´s Barber chair , Ted also passed away sep 1 , two good men will now talk to each other in heaven, sending prayers
Pat mikiff
September 8, 2021
Mr. Dick Stone was such a huge pillar of the King community for so many, many years! He was a kind, sweet, caring and generous man who helped to care for so many of King´s citizens and we were fortunate to have his experience and expertise for so many years. Rest easy Sir!
Jeri Lynn High Stafford
September 7, 2021
Please accept my condolences to all the family. I remember him fondly and had the privilege to speak to him on several occasions at King Drug Store, about his brother, Grady, my principal at Speas Elementary School, and his father who delivered my mother, Rebecca Spainhour Tuttle in Tobaccoville in 1925. Gale and Grady, Jr., please know my wife, Becky Barr, and I will keep you in our prayers.
Gregory Tuttle, M.D.
Friend
September 7, 2021
Mr. Stone was a wonderfully kind man. Many times he helped me be able to afford my children's meds when they were young. I am sure that this kindness was extended to many others. Rest in peace, sir.
Melinda Swain
September 7, 2021
I met Mr.Stone and his wife as I was her caregiver for awhile. He was a very caring person and I was blessed to have known him.
BO LOWERY
Work
September 7, 2021
my prayers to family.. he was a good man of the community.. he will be missed .prayers
barbara anderson
Other
September 7, 2021
