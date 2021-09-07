Stone, Richard "Dick" Barner
July 12, 1926 - September 4, 2021
Richard Barner (Dick) Stone of King, North Carolina, received God's call for an eternal life in Heaven on September 4, 2021. He was born in King on July 12, 1926 to Dr. Grady Erastus Stone and Nonnie Ashburn Stone. He proudly served in the United States Army in Italy during World War II. He received an undergraduate degree from Davidson College in 1949 and a degree in pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1954. He was the owner and operator of King Drug Company since 1952. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wonderful wife, Myrtle Wall Stone, to whom he was married for sixty years, and by a brother, Grady E. Stone, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Gale Stone Johnson (Fredrick) of King; by a niece, Barbara Lynn Stone of Chapel Hill; and by a nephew, Dr. Grady M. Stone (Marie) of High Point. A memorial service will be held at King Moravian Church on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 4:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial at King Memorial Park will follow the service. Floral tributes will be accepted, and memorials may be made to King Moravian Church, 228 West Dalton Road, King, North Carolina 27021 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. The Stone family expresses sincere appreciation to Dr. Samuel Newsom, Dr. William B. Applegate, and Physical Therapists Richard W. Wilson and Ann A. Wilson for their dedication in providing exceptional medical care, and to Raynette H. Hutchens, Janice W. Turney, Sylvia A. Allen, and Shirley H. Collins for their loving care and devotion. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is respectfully serving the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Moody Funeral Service, Inc.
206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.