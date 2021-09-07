Please accept my condolences to all the family. I remember him fondly and had the privilege to speak to him on several occasions at King Drug Store, about his brother, Grady, my principal at Speas Elementary School, and his father who delivered my mother, Rebecca Spainhour Tuttle in Tobaccoville in 1925. Gale and Grady, Jr., please know my wife, Becky Barr, and I will keep you in our prayers.

Gregory Tuttle, M.D. Friend September 7, 2021