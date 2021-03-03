Taylor, Richard James
January 2, 1941 - March 1, 2021
Richard James Taylor, 80, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born January 2, 1941 in Yadkin County to the late John Glen Taylor and Valley Lane Taylor. Mr. Taylor retired after 33 years with R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Kathy Liles. Surviving are his partner in life, Kay Wiles; daughter, Robin Taylor (Ronald) Mikles; grandchildren, Rebecca (Lucas) Johnston, Allison (Russell) Norman; great-grandchild, Liam Johnston; sister, Brenda Melton; brother, Jerry (Judy) Taylor. Mr. Taylor will be available for public viewing from 1:00 – 5:00 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. Mr. Taylor's funeral will be conducted at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Gentry Chapel by Rev. Eddie Tyson. Burial will follow at the Friends Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Forsyth Medical Center for the loving care given to Mr. Taylor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.