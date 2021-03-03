Menu
Richard James Taylor
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street
East Bend, NC
Taylor, Richard James

January 2, 1941 - March 1, 2021

Richard James Taylor, 80, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born January 2, 1941 in Yadkin County to the late John Glen Taylor and Valley Lane Taylor. Mr. Taylor retired after 33 years with R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Kathy Liles. Surviving are his partner in life, Kay Wiles; daughter, Robin Taylor (Ronald) Mikles; grandchildren, Rebecca (Lucas) Johnston, Allison (Russell) Norman; great-grandchild, Liam Johnston; sister, Brenda Melton; brother, Jerry (Judy) Taylor. Mr. Taylor will be available for public viewing from 1:00 – 5:00 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. Mr. Taylor's funeral will be conducted at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Gentry Chapel by Rev. Eddie Tyson. Burial will follow at the Friends Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Forsyth Medical Center for the loving care given to Mr. Taylor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Taylor family.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

428 E. Main St., East Bend, NC 27018
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC
Mar
4
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Richard Taylor Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this most difficult time. Its often said that Jesus was fisherman, he and Richard will have a lot to talk about. In christ wayne & carol denny
wayne denny
March 3, 2021
The journey's done....may you Rest In Peace! Many prayers for the family and life partner.
Judy Smith
March 3, 2021
