Weatherman, Richard Lee "Dick"
September 10, 1935 - December 17, 2020
Mr. Richard Lee "Dick" Weatherman, 85, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born in Forsyth Co. on September 10, 1935 the son of the late Julian Weatherman and Geneva Reece Weatherman. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Dick was a member of Marshall Baptist Church and he retired from Douglas Battery in Winston-Salem. He loved fishing at the coast and was an avid woodworker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son; Timothy Lee Weatherman; and all of his siblings, 6 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Blanche Weatherman; four children, Charles Weatherman (Sherry) of Winston-Salem, Pamela Mabe (Bruce) of Germanton, Monalisa Johnson (Dwan)of Winston-Salem and Monica Willard of Rural Hall; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor John Holmes, rev. Daryll Hampton and Rev. Dwan Johnson officiating. Mr. Weatherman will lie-in-state at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 noon for anyone who would like to pay their respects. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.