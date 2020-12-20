Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Lee "Dick" Weatherman
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Weatherman, Richard Lee "Dick"

September 10, 1935 - December 17, 2020

Mr. Richard Lee "Dick" Weatherman, 85, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born in Forsyth Co. on September 10, 1935 the son of the late Julian Weatherman and Geneva Reece Weatherman. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Dick was a member of Marshall Baptist Church and he retired from Douglas Battery in Winston-Salem. He loved fishing at the coast and was an avid woodworker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son; Timothy Lee Weatherman; and all of his siblings, 6 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Blanche Weatherman; four children, Charles Weatherman (Sherry) of Winston-Salem, Pamela Mabe (Bruce) of Germanton, Monalisa Johnson (Dwan)of Winston-Salem and Monica Willard of Rural Hall; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor John Holmes, rev. Daryll Hampton and Rev. Dwan Johnson officiating. Mr. Weatherman will lie-in-state at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 noon for anyone who would like to pay their respects. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Crestview Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss. We were neighbors who lived on Athens Drive.
Curtis and Beverly Van Eaton
August 16, 2021
Monica I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. Love you. Benita Hauser
Benita Hauser
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results