Mabe, Ricky Thomas
September 7, 1959 - September 14, 2021
Mr. Ricky Thomas Mabe, 62, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born September 7, 1959, in Stokes County, to Gordon Thomas and Emma Lucille Duncan Mabe. He was employed by MacField and Unifi Industries in Madison for more than 40 years. Ricky liked to bush hog, mow yards, and spend time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed going to the mountains and eating breakfast while "shooting the bull" with his buddies.
The family will receive friends from 2 pm to 3 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel followed by funeral services at 3 pm. Interment will follow in the Mabe Family Cemetery. Face coverings are required.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Thomas Mabe; mother, Emma Lucille Duncan Mabe; sister, Carolyn Mabe Scott, and brother, Michael Anthony Mabe.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mildrey Handy Mabe of the home; son, Timmy Mabe and wife, Shannon of Sandy Ridge, NC; daughter, Diana Mabe Lewis and husband, Phil of High Point, NC; four grandchildren, Noah Lewis, McCrea Mabe, Caleb Mabe, and Emma Kate Lewis; two sisters, Darlene (Wayne) Bowman of Ararat, VA and Brenda Mabe of Danbury, NC; one brother, Kenneth (Karen) Mabe of Danbury, NC and numerous nieces and nephews and a special niece, Lucy Scott Love.
Ricky will lie in state Saturday, from 2 pm until 5 pm at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel.
The family will receive friends other times at the residence.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
1020 Hope Beasley Rd.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.