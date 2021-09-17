Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ricky Thomas Mabe
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC
Mabe, Ricky Thomas

September 7, 1959 - September 14, 2021

Mr. Ricky Thomas Mabe, 62, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.

He was born September 7, 1959, in Stokes County, to Gordon Thomas and Emma Lucille Duncan Mabe. He was employed by MacField and Unifi Industries in Madison for more than 40 years. Ricky liked to bush hog, mow yards, and spend time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed going to the mountains and eating breakfast while "shooting the bull" with his buddies.

The family will receive friends from 2 pm to 3 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel followed by funeral services at 3 pm. Interment will follow in the Mabe Family Cemetery. Face coverings are required.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Thomas Mabe; mother, Emma Lucille Duncan Mabe; sister, Carolyn Mabe Scott, and brother, Michael Anthony Mabe.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mildrey Handy Mabe of the home; son, Timmy Mabe and wife, Shannon of Sandy Ridge, NC; daughter, Diana Mabe Lewis and husband, Phil of High Point, NC; four grandchildren, Noah Lewis, McCrea Mabe, Caleb Mabe, and Emma Kate Lewis; two sisters, Darlene (Wayne) Bowman of Ararat, VA and Brenda Mabe of Danbury, NC; one brother, Kenneth (Karen) Mabe of Danbury, NC and numerous nieces and nephews and a special niece, Lucy Scott Love.

Ricky will lie in state Saturday, from 2 pm until 5 pm at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel.

The family will receive friends other times at the residence.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel

1020 Hope Beasley Rd.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC
Sep
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC
Sep
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.