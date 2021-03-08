Barr, Robert "Frankie"
August 17, 1945 - March 6, 2021
King – Robert "Frankie" Barr, 75, of King passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Frankie was born on August 17, 1945 in Stokes County, NC to the late Rupert "Crick" Carroll and Nadeen Hall Barr. He was retired from the NC DMV and was a member of First Baptist Church of King. Frankie was a friend to all, a lot of strangers may have met him, but he never met a stranger.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of forty-five years, Tina Lawson Barr; his children: Brad Barr (Lynn) of King, NC, Brian Barr (Scarlett) of Stumpy Point, NC, Eric Barr of King, and Dawn Petoskey (Bill) of Knoxville, TN; his grandchildren: Tyler Barr (Taylor Morgan), Braeden Barr Houston (Blake), Macie Barr, McKenna Petoskey, Owen Petoskey, Ashley Cox, Everett Kiser (Courtney), and David Kiser (Sarah), Tyler "Noodle" Newell (Misty Meredith); and his great grandchildren: Brody Houston, Ellie Kiser, Everett Paul Kiser, Jr., and Emma Kiser.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of King on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ken Evans and Chaplain Drew Southern officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of King: P.O. Box 481 King, NC 27021 or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care: 401 Technology Ln. Mt. Airy, NC 27030
"Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God Has promised to those who love him" James 1:12 niv.
The family will receive friends at the home after the service.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert "Frankie" Barr.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 8, 2021.