Robert "Frankie" Barr
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Barr, Robert "Frankie"

August 17, 1945 - March 6, 2021

King – Robert "Frankie" Barr, 75, of King passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Frankie was born on August 17, 1945 in Stokes County, NC to the late Rupert "Crick" Carroll and Nadeen Hall Barr. He was retired from the NC DMV and was a member of First Baptist Church of King. Frankie was a friend to all, a lot of strangers may have met him, but he never met a stranger.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of forty-five years, Tina Lawson Barr; his children: Brad Barr (Lynn) of King, NC, Brian Barr (Scarlett) of Stumpy Point, NC, Eric Barr of King, and Dawn Petoskey (Bill) of Knoxville, TN; his grandchildren: Tyler Barr (Taylor Morgan), Braeden Barr Houston (Blake), Macie Barr, McKenna Petoskey, Owen Petoskey, Ashley Cox, Everett Kiser (Courtney), and David Kiser (Sarah), Tyler "Noodle" Newell (Misty Meredith); and his great grandchildren: Brody Houston, Ellie Kiser, Everett Paul Kiser, Jr., and Emma Kiser.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of King on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ken Evans and Chaplain Drew Southern officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of King: P.O. Box 481 King, NC 27021 or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care: 401 Technology Ln. Mt. Airy, NC 27030

"Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God Has promised to those who love him" James 1:12 niv.

The family will receive friends at the home after the service.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert "Frankie" Barr. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of King
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tina and family, you have our sympathy. Frankie was a joy to talk with, especially about Carolina sports. Prayers to you all!
Perry Carroll
March 8, 2021
Much love to Tina and family. I am so thankful for Frankie's beautiful life and the legacy that he left behind. I am rejoicing he is healed and he is home. Prayers of peace and comfort to you all.
Melissa Welch
March 8, 2021
Dear Tina and family,
May the Peace of God be with you all as you process this great loss. I believe Frankie left knowing how much he was loved and cared for. Thank you for sharing your journey with us.
Cheryl Lane-Lewis
Friend
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that Frankie passed away. Sending my thoughts and prayers.
Melinda Key
March 8, 2021
Tina, I am so sorry to hear that Frankie died. My prayers are with you and your family.
Beverly Essick
March 8, 2021
Tina, Brad and the rest of family. So sorry for your loss. A friend for over 60 years. Always enjoyed our talks. A great guy.
Larry Southern
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Eric, You and your family are in my prayers.
Rita Stuart
March 8, 2021
